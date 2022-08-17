The CDC issued new guidelines for covid. this must be known

Here are the answers to some common questions about what the guidelines mean.

Do you still have to be two meters from strangers?

The CDC has not completely thrown out the idea of ​​social distancing, rather, this agency suggests keeping a certain distance from others as one of the many strategies that can be used to help reduce risk.

Previous guidelines recommended that people who are not up to date on their vaccinations “stay at least two meters away from others” in closed public spaces.

Now, the agency advises that people “avoid being in crowded spaces” or keep a certain distance from others in order to minimize their exposure to the virus. The agency noted that this precaution may be important, especially for those who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Do we have to keep wearing face masks?

The general guidelines regarding masks have not changed. The CDC recommends that everyone over the age of two wear a well-fitting face covering in indoor public spaces when the level of COVID-19 within the local community is high. According to these guidelines, people who are at very high risk of severe illness should also wear face coverings when the level in their community is medium.