The CDC issued new guidelines for covid. this must be known
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) relaxed several of its guidelines for COVID-19 and drastically changed many of the measures that have characterized the pandemic. such as quarantines and social distancing.
This change was fueled by the fact that many Americans now have immunity to the coronavirus—thanks to vaccination and previous infections—and that we also have vaccines, boosters, and antiviral drugs that can lower the risk of serious illness.
According to the officials, simplifying the recommendations and helping the population take responsibility for the risks was part of the objective of this public health agency when issuing the new set of guidelines. But the guidelines remain complex and full of subtleties.
Here are the answers to some common questions about what the guidelines mean.
Do you still have to be two meters from strangers?
The CDC has not completely thrown out the idea of social distancing, rather, this agency suggests keeping a certain distance from others as one of the many strategies that can be used to help reduce risk.
Previous guidelines recommended that people who are not up to date on their vaccinations “stay at least two meters away from others” in closed public spaces.
Now, the agency advises that people “avoid being in crowded spaces” or keep a certain distance from others in order to minimize their exposure to the virus. The agency noted that this precaution may be important, especially for those who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
Do we have to keep wearing face masks?
The general guidelines regarding masks have not changed. The CDC recommends that everyone over the age of two wear a well-fitting face covering in indoor public spaces when the level of COVID-19 within the local community is high. According to these guidelines, people who are at very high risk of severe illness should also wear face coverings when the level in their community is medium.
What should we do if we have been exposed to the virus?
As a precaution, the CDC used to recommend that people who are not up-to-date on their vaccination schedule and have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 stay home for at least five days, a practice known as quarantine. (Under previous guidelines, asymptomatic people who were up-to-date on their vaccinations did not have to be quarantined.)
The quarantine recommendation has been removed and is one of the most important changes in the new guidelines.
“Quarantines are a blunt instrument,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, director of the Pandemic Center at the Brown University School of Public Health. “I am convinced that we have to change our way of thinking about the control of this virus.”
Now, people who have been exposed to the virus can go about their normal routines regardless of their vaccination status, as long as they remain symptom-free. However, they should wear a well-fitting mask for a full 10 days, be vigilant for symptoms, take extra safety measures around vulnerable people, and get tested at least five days after exposure.
If they resort to a home antigen test, they will likely have to be tested repeatedly. To lower the risk of false negatives, people who don’t have symptoms should get at least three tests 48 hours apart, according to a new recommendation from the Food and Drug Administration. People who do have symptoms of COVID-19 should get at least two tests 48 hours apart.
“The viral load goes up after you get infected,” said Michael Mina, a former Harvard University public health researcher who is now the chief scientific officer of eMed, a company that sells at-home tests. “It goes up and that takes a while.”
What to do if we test positive for the virus?
It is necessary to isolate yourself at home for at least five days and keep a certain distance from those who live in the same space. This recommendation has not changed.
According to the guidelines, if we don’t have any symptoms in the time we’ve been in isolation — or if symptoms are improving and we haven’t had a fever for at least a day — we can leave isolation after the fifth day.
The CDC previously recommended that people with COVID-19 wear a mask for a full 10 days. Under the new guidelines, they can remove their masks sooner if they test negative on two rapid antigen tests, done at least 48 hours apart. The others must continue to wear masks for 10 days.
People whose coronavirus infection is moderate to severe, or whose immune system is compromised, should self-isolate for at least 10 days, the agency explained.
Under the new guidelines, if symptoms return after being isolated, the patient has to start their isolation period all over again.
What does this mean for schools and offices?
In theory, the new guidelines could free schools and businesses from some restrictive measures that have been difficult to carry out, such as establishing and enforcing a different set of rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Especially in schools, lockdowns have been disruptive and polarizing.
According to the new guidelines, children who have been in direct contact with someone sick with COVID-19 do not have to stay home and schools do not need to carry out frequent tests to keep these children in the classroom, a strategy that is known such as “get tested so you can stay”, or test to stay, in English. According to the CDC, contact tracing and routine surveillance testing for asymptomatic people are no longer necessary in most scenarios.
In reality, the new guidelines may not change much in many schools, which had been drifting further and further away from these measures. In May, for example, Massachusetts stopped requiring asymptomatic children to quarantine.
However, some districts and officials do reference the federal guidelines, which could lead some populations to relax their rules for the following school year.
“We welcome these guidelines,” Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, said in a statement Thursday last week. “Every educator and every parent begins each school year with great hope, and this year even more so. After two years of uncertainty and upheaval, we need as normal a year as possible so we can focus like a laser on what children need.”
In an email to The New York Times on Friday, the New York State Department of Health said it was reviewing the CDC’s new recommendations and would issue its own return-to-school guidance “soon.”
The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said Friday that it was also reviewing the new federal guidelines and was still finalizing plans for the upcoming school year.
CDC guidelines say schools experiencing outbreaks can temporarily take additional precautions, including surveillance testing, contact tracing, wearing masks, and opening windows and doors to improve ventilation.
Emily Anthes is a reporter for The New York Times; She focuses on science and health and covers topics such as the coronavirus pandemic, vaccines, testing for the virus, and covid in children.