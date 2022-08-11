The CDC relaxes its guidelines for handling the COVID-19 pandemic

New York – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published today, Wednesday, new guidelines to manage the pandemic of COVID-19 with stipulations such as removing the recommendation to remain in quarantine if a person comes into close contact with an infected individual.

The agency also removed the distancing recommendation that required maintaining at least six feet of separation from other people.

The changes respond to the acceptance that, more than two and a half years after the start of the pandemic, at least 95 percent of US citizens aged 16 or older already have some level of immunity. to the disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, either through vaccination or after recovering from an infection.

“The current conditions of this pandemic are very different from those we faced two years ago,” said Dr. Greta Massettia member of the CDC who wrote the new guidelines.

Those recommendations will apply to all US citizens, but the changes may be particularly important for schools that will start their new semester soon.

Precisely, the new guidelines eliminate the recommendation for schools to carry out daily tests, although the mechanism can be reactivated in certain situations, such as in a spike in infections, CDC officials indicated.

The agency also removed the provision that allowed students infected with COVID-19 to continue taking classes if they were consistently tested, instead of being quarantined. With the removal of the quarantine recommendation, that provision was also removed.

Regarding the use of masks, the CDC recommends their use in areas where community transmission remains high, or if it is a person with risk conditions.

So far this summer, the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths has remained relatively flat with around 100,000 cases per day and between 300 and 400 deaths.

In previous guidance, the CDC recommended anyone who was in close contact with a person with the disease to self-quarantine for at least five days. Under the new guidelines, the quarantine period is no longer necessary, but the agency does recommend that a person wear a good-quality mask for 10 days and get tested after the fifth day.

The CDC did say that people who test positive should self-isolate for at least five days, regardless of whether they are vaccinated. Infected people can end the isolation period if they do not have a fever in a period of 24 hours without using medication and if they do not have other symptoms.