The CDC relaxes its guidelines so that children can attend class even if they are exposed to the coronavirus

By Erika Edwards NBCnews

Students will be able to attend their classroom during the school year that is beginning even if they have been exposed to COVID-19, according to updated guidance released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This change, which is different from the recommendation to quarantine in case of contagion, could mean the end of several years of remote teaching that harmed the learning of many students and increased the mental health problems of children and adolescents.

“The CDC’s updated guidance recognizes that the best place for children is the classroom and that this can be done safely with acceptable levels of risk,” Richard Besser, a pediatrician and president of the Robert Wood Foundation, said in an email. Johnson.

“This is essential for their social and emotional development, physical and mental health, and academic success,” added the doctor.

CDC no longer recommends that people (children or adults) self-quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus, unless they are in high-risk settings, such as prisons, nursing homes, or homeless shelters.

Mask for 10 days after exposure

Schools, however, are not considered high risk. In the event of exposure to the virus, the CDC now says that students and school staff who do not have symptoms should only wear a high-quality mask for 10 days and get tested on the fifth day.

This new recommendation reflects a change in the public health response to COVID-19. “The current conditions of the pandemic are very different from the last two years,” Greta Massetti, a senior epidemiologist at the CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, told reporters.

“The high levels of population immunity from vaccination and previous infections, and the many tools available to protect the general population and those most at risk, allow us to focus on protecting people with serious illness from COVID. -19”, added the doctor.

95% of the population in the United States already has some level of immunity to COVID-19, Massetti said

What to do if you test positive for COVID-19

However, the CDC’s recommendation for people who test positive for coronavirus has not changed.

They should be kept in isolation for at least five days, since someone who is infected is most contagious during that time, according to the CDC.

[¿Qué es el Paxlovid, la medicina de Biden tras contagiarse?]

Isolation may be discontinued after the fifth day, provided symptoms improve and fever is gone. But the mask is still recommended until 10 days have passed.

People with severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, should see a doctor and self-isolate for at least 10 days.

Regardless of vaccination status, all people should still wear masks indoors in areas with high levels of transmission, including in schools, according to the CDC.