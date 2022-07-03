The CDMX was filled with colors; this was the 44th LGBT+ Pride March 2022

CDMX, Jun 28 (ANTON Noticias).- Last Saturday, June 25, the 44th edition of the LGBT+ Pride 2022 March was held in Mexico City, which was led by women of diversity.

From nine in the morning the streets of the historic center were filled with colors and hundreds of people seeking to fight for their rights and freedoms, despite the fact that the event was planned to start at 12 in the afternoon with the participation of Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum for its inauguration or the acclaimed flag, the tour presented delays due to the large number of people, starting around 1:15 in the afternoon.

On the other hand, as part of the activities planned for this march, the IncludesT Committee, who are the organizers of the XLIV LGBTTTIQ + Pride March in Mexico City, spoke at about 10:30 on the Impulse stage to talk about the rights of diversity and remember the beginning of the struggle in 1977 when they met for the first time to march for the rights of diversity.

Among the participants were Geraldina González de la Vega, president of the Council to Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination of Mexico City, Martha Delgado Peralta, Undersecretary for Human Rights and Multilateral Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Salma Luevano Luna, president from the Diversity Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, Andrea Pérez Felipe, Marcha Lencha and the IncludesT Committee, Natalia Lane from the Support Center for Trans Identities and the IncludesT Committee, among others.

Likewise, it was mentioned that the celebration of Pride is not only about dressing up in colors and profiting from the movement: “it is not coming to dress up as rainbows for tomorrow to be homophobic, transphobic, or lesbophobic. To profit socially and economically with the Pride is not to be inclusive, that is to be false. Celebrating Pride should be more than a day or a month, it is to recognize diversity”, mentioned Geraldina González.

In addition, on the same stage, the Impulse team presented a brief conference to talk about respect for children and adolescents of diversity, they also presented the cast MentriDrags, Vedette and MMF, who invited the public to attend their plays in those that touch on topics about polyamory and love in all its forms.

After having concluded these activities, the long-awaited starting signal was given at around 1:15 in the afternoon, which was at the hands of the Head of Government Sheinbaum and Patricia Mercado, Ophelia Pastrana, Maca Carriedo, Yuriria Sierra, Ana Francis Mor, Sheyla Ferrera, Alejandra Bogue and Genaro Lozano, among others, who as part of their statement asked the head of government that their demands and needs should be heard; “Our demands must be heard, please, doctor, we ask you to listen to the needs of the colleagues of diversity and of the LGTB people of this city.”

Around three in the afternoon, the tour through the streets of the Historic Center continued with the famous allegorical cars that accompanied all the attendees to the rhythm of music and colors, among the artists who were part of said celebration, among them one of the most acclaimed; Danna Paola, Kunno, Christian Chavez, Nath Campos, Lizbeth Rodríguez, the cast of Mentidrags, La más Draga, la Bebeshita, Jhonny Caz who was crowned king of the gay community, as well as multiple content creators such as Pablo Chagra, Fernanda Blas , Luisito Comunica, Herly, Maca Carriedo, Las Perdidas, Rey Contreras, among others.

Finally, many people gathered early in the Zócalo to witness the concert that had been prepared to celebrate diversity, in which multiple stars participated, including Flor Amargo, Christian Chavez, Ale Ley, Michelle Rodriguez, Regina Blandon, Manu Nna , Alvaro Cueva, Maca Carriedo, Regina Orozco, among others, however the presentations had a brief delay because around 6:30 in the afternoon the rain interrupted the event, however it was not a reason for people to stop celebrating .