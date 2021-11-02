The ceiling of the cave collapses and 9 firefighters lose their lives in an exercise: tragedy in Brazil

BRAZIL. The desperate ones have ended in the last few hours rescue operations to try to rescue some remaining firefighters trapped in a cave during a drill in Brazil.

The incident occurred at dawn, while a group of 28 firefighters was carrying out a training in the Dos Bocas cave in the city of Altinópolis, located about 360 kilometers from the capital of St. Paul, when part of the cave ceiling collapsed. Initially it looked like they stayed 15 men buried, but authorities later reduced the number to 10.

“There are nine dead while one the tenth person was rescued“confirmed the Sao Paulo fire department via Twitter.

“The rescue operations are very difficult. There is more than a kilometer of road that separates us from the injured. There was a collapse of a part of the cave and we are working very carefully to preserve the life of the rescuers as well“, the commander had said Rodrigo Leal, as reported “El comercio”. On the facts it was opened an investigation.