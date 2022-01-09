the ceilings in the case of 3 c / 2 demolished and rebuilt in the home

I have a 3 c / 2 unit building. I would like to demolish it and rebuild a single building used as a dwelling. I can do it? How does the calculation of the ceilings for ecobonus and seismabonus 110% work?

Superbonus 110%: the expert replies

With reference to the possibility of benefiting from the Superbonus in the event of interventions carried out on units registered in the Building Cadastre with non-residential category, in line with what is clarified in paragraph 3.1.4 of circular no. 30 / E of 2020 for the “collaborating units”, it is noted that it is possible to benefit from the Superbonus also in relation to the costs incurred for the interventions carried out on non-residential properties, provided, however, that at the end of the works the property falls within one of the cadastral categories admitted to the benefits. This possibility is subject to the condition that in the administrative provision authorizing the works, the change of intended use of the originally non-residential property is clearly shown and that all the other conditions envisaged by the concessionary provision exist.

Official clarifications on this point are contained in the replies to questions no. 709 of 15/10/2021 and n. 538 of 9 November 2020. The latter in particular reads “The interventions admitted to the seismabonus are those indicated in the same article 16-bis of the TUIR which must be understood as a general reference standard. With regard to this last provision – which concerns the deduction due for the recovery of the building stock carried out on residential properties and related appurtenances – in the circular of 8 July 2020, n. 19 / E, lastly, it was reiterated that it is possible to “take advantage of the tax deduction, in the case of work in a barn that will be intended for residential use only following the renovation work that the taxpayer intends to carry out provided that in the administrative provision that authorizes the works, it is clear that the same entail the change of use of the building, formerly an agricultural instrument, into housing “. The same principle is also applicable to the anti-seismic interventions admitted to the Superbonus; therefore, it is possible to benefit from the deduction to the extent of 110 per cent of the expenses incurred for the interventions to reduce the seismic risk, subject of the request for ruling, even in the hypothesis proposed of change of intended use of the property in question of the works, provided that in the administrative provision that the latter are absent, this change is clearly evident and provided that the property falls into one of the cadastral categories admitted to the benefit “.

As regards the calculation of the ceilings, the building briefly described by the kind reader seems to be comparable to a multi-family house consisting of 2 to 4 real estate units owned by a natural person, with the presence of common parts. Therefore, as clarified in circular letter no. 30 / E of 2020 (point 4.4.4), in the event that the demolition and reconstruction interventions involve the unification of several units, for the identification of the spending limit, those registered in the Land Registry at the beginning of the works (three in this case) and not those resulting at the end of the building intervention.