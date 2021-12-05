the celebrations of the series kick off with two short stories from Bioware – Nerd4.life

Today, Saturday 4 December, the fourth is celebrated Dragon Age Day, the event that celebrates the series created by a group of fans in 2018. For the occasion, the original creations of the community will be showcased on the social profiles of the series, there will be new gadgets and much more. Furthermore Bioware has published two new short stories from the world of Dragon Age.

Bioware and EA will join in the celebration of fans for Dragon Age Day, with a rich schedule of activities, which you can find on the official website of the game at this address. Sui social Original community creations will be shared, new merchandise will be available on Dark Horse Direct, Gaming Heads and the Bioware Gear Store, and there will also be gift vouchers.

The Dragon Age Day team will also be hosting a series of charity events, a 24-hour long livestream on Twitch, and more. Find the complete list of initiatives at this address.

Bioware for the occasion has published a message addressed to the whole community, thanking them for their support, and confirming the commitment for the realization of the new chapter of the series. Not only that, he also published two new short stories from the world of Dragon Age, which you can read at this address.

An official artwork from the latest installment in the series, Dragon Age: Inquisition

“We are amazed that all of you celebrate Dragon Age Day every year. Dragon Age Day was unofficially launched by fans for fans in the fall of 2018 by Teresa “ImaSithDuh” M, with a small group of founders including Angela Mitchell, Savvy B. and Alistair SM James, as well as former attendees Ghil Dirthalen and Andrastini. We really appreciate the team behind Dragon Age Day for bringing us all together and supporting inclusivity and accessibility with a contribution to Able Gamers Charity.



“This day belongs to you, our amazing community. In this spirit we want to celebrate with you, showcasing your unique and imaginative contributions. Throughout the day we will show your amazing original creations on social media, we will launch new Dragon Age merchandise on Dark Horse Direct, Gaming Heads and the Bioware Gear Store, as well as giving away many gift cards. Tag your Twitter posts with #BioWareGiveaway for a chance to win. Apex Legends also joined in the fun with a Highland Ravager weapon charm available to EA Play members from December 2, 2021 to January 4, 2022. ”



“In addition, the Dragon Age Day team will host charitable rewards events for sale by Dragon Age artists / fans, over 24 hours of live Twitch streaming, writing, art and meme challenges. This year’s theme is” Who is your favorite Dragon Age character / companion and why? “”



“We are continually blown away by the passion of the community that has joined us in the lands of Thedas. We cannot thank you enough for your continued support and love for the franchise. It is what inspires us every day to continue building new worlds, characters and stories. . Speaking of which, we want to let you know that we are still working hard to build the next Dragon Age single player experience. We are excited for next year when we can talk more about what we are working on. Until then, we leave you two short stories. from the world of Dragon Age.“, Bioware’s post.