The celebrities and stars who turn 50 in 2022

50 years: once this age was seen and lived with a certain anxiety. Of course, turning half a century always makes an impression, but now the mood has changed and this stage of life is considered a special moment, from which to start over with energy to embrace new challenges, both professional and personal.

During 2022 some of the most loved stars in the world of cinema will officially enter the club of in their fifties (even if, to see them, you would not think so) and certainly they will not fail to amaze us with special effects.

Amanda Peet – January 11

Indicated by People magazine as one of the 50 most beautiful women in the world, the actress experienced great success with the public thanks to the film FBI: Witness protection and its sequel. It was also directed by Woody Allen in Melinda and Melinda, as well as by Stephen Gaghan in Syriana. In 2020 she was the protagonist of the anthological TV series Dirty John (Netflix).

She is married to producer and screenwriter David Benioff, with whom she has three children.

Najwa Nimri – February 14th

Famous for the role of Zulema in the tv series Vis a Vis, but above all for that of Alicia Serra The House of Paper, the Spanish actress continues to work for Netflix: she made her debut as a presenter in the reality show Insiders and is in the cast of the new Sagrada Familia tv series.

Najwa Nimri is also a songwriter, with a long discography to her credit.

Jennifer Garner – April 17

She became a celebrity thanks to her role as CIA agent Sydney Bristow on the TV series Alias, for which she won a Golden Globe in 2002 and a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2005. On the big screen she was Elektra, both in the film of the same name and in the previous Daredevil, where he starred alongside Ben Affleck later became her husband (now ex) and father of her three children.

Soon we will see her in two new TV series: The Last Thing He Told Me And My Glory Was I Had Such Friends.

Dwayne Johnson – May 2

The actor and former wrestler, also known as The Rock, boasts a long and varied filmography. During 2020 he was among the protagonists of two successful films such as Jungle Cruise And Red Notice. The fact that he is a popular actor can also be seen by looking at the numerous projects in which he will be involved in 2022. It is even rumored that he may be among the guests of the next Sanremo Festival.

Karl Urban – June 7

Known for playing Éomer in the de The Lord of the Rings, was (among other things) the protagonist of the film Doom and worked in films such as Star Trek And Thor: Ragnarok. Since 2019 he is Billy Butcher in the tv series The Boys. It seems that one of his next projects is the sequel to Star Trek.

Pedro Alonso – June 21st

The Spanish actor has experienced international popularity thanks to the histrionic and iconic of Berlin neither The House of Paper. A character who, apparently, will soon have one spin off (serial of course) all his own.

Pedro has also published a book entitled Libro de Filipo, which came out in Italy last year.

Selma Blair – June 23

Entry into the collective imagination thanks to the film Cruel Intentions – First rule don’t fall in love, in which she also allowed herself a sapphic kiss with actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, is the classic actress who loves to range between various genres (passing for example from comedy The revenge of the blondes to the science fiction of Hellboy). In recent years she has played Carol Young in films After.

In 2018 she discovered she was suffering from multiple sclerosis: a battle, the one against the disease, which she bravely faces.

Sofia Vergara – 10th of July

Madame Desdemona from the film Machete Kills and above all the Gloria Delgado from the TV series Modern Family (a role she has played for eleven years) is not only one of the highest paid stars, but also a very skilled business woman, full of interests.

She will soon be seen as Griselda Blanco, one of the most famous drug traffickers in history, in a new TV series produced by Netflix.

She has been married to her colleague for six years Joe Manganiello.

Ben Affleck – August 15

Actor, screenwriter and director always on the crest of the wave. Over the course of his career, he won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay along with friend Matt Damon for the film Will Hunting – Rebel genius (in 1998) and an Oscar for Best Picture as a producer for Argon, which he himself directed (in 2012).

He recently reverted to his old passion for screenwriting (again alongside Matt Damon) with Last Duel and meanwhile, as an actor, he continues to flirt with the DC world and will wear the cloak of Batman in the film dedicated to The Flash.

Meanwhile, he continues his flashback with Jennifer Lopez and who knows if the wedding will arrive for the couple.

Cameron Diaz – August 30th

The most popular blonde in cinema thanks to films like The Mask And Everyone’s crazy about Mary, she has decided for some time to abandon the scenes to devote herself to the family (her husband

Benji Madden and daughter Raddix, born of a surrogate mother) and into business. In fact, in 2020, together with Katherine Power, he founded a vegan-friendly wine brand called Avaline.

Idris Elba – September 6

Elected (in 2018) sexiest man in the world by People magazine, the actor has always juggled well between the set and the console. For the uninitiated: it also works as dj in London clubs under the pseudonym DJ Big Driis / Big Driis the Londoner. His most iconic character is Luther, protagonist of the homonymous TV series (for which he also received a Golden Globe), which he will now return to interpret for a Netflix movie.

Gwyneth Paltrow – September 27th

After a sparkling and eventful career, which also brought her (in 1999) an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for the film Shakespeare in Love, the actress decided to slow down. His most recent work was the TV series The Politician, but otherwise his energies are all focused on the project Goop, born as a newsletter and then turned into e-commerce with a focus on wellness and surroundings.

Toni Collette – November 1st

The Australian actress is known for successful films such as Muriel’s wedding, Velvet Goldmine, The Sixth Sense – The sixth sense, About a Boy – A boy and the tv series United States of Tara, which earned her an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe.

A curiosity: in 2006 he released his first album entitled Beautiful Awkward Pictures with the name Toni Collette & The Finish, a group which also includes the drummer husband Dave Galafassi.

In 2022 we will see her in two TV series: The Staircase and Pieces of Her.

Rebecca Romijn – November 6th

The former model, over the course of her acting career, has shown that she has a certain feeling with action and science fiction. It was indeed Mystica (prior to Jennifer Lawrence) in the X-Men, to then become Number one in TV series Star Trek: Discovery and in Star Trek: Short Treks. A role that will resume in 2022 Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Josh Duhamel – November 14th

Former model and considered by People to be one of the most handsome men on the planet, he is best known for his role as Captain Lennox in the franchise Transformer. In 2022 he will be seen in several productions, including the TV series The Thing About Pam.

He is the pop star’s ex-husband Fergie.

Alyssa Milano – December 19th

She was one of the undisputed stars of the 90s thanks to the role of Jennifer Mancini in Melrose Place, but especially that of Phoebe Halliwell in the cult series Witches. Even later, despite having attended several film sets, she remained mainly linked to the serial world. In recent years we have seen her in the fun role of Coralee Armstrong in Insatiable. The TV will arrive soon instead Movie Alyssa Milano for Mayor.

Jude Law – December 29th

Mr. Ripley’s talent, Cold Mountain, Alfie, Closer, Sherlock Holmes, Anna Karenina And Captain Marvel are just some of the most successful films Jude Law has starred in. Instead, among the most intriguing roles of recent years we cannot fail to mention that of Lenny Belardo alias Pope Pius XIII in The Young Pope And The New Pope, series signed by Paolo Sorrentino.

In 2022 he will return, among other things, to take on the role of Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secrets.