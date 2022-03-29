The celebrities who caused a stir with their disruptive looks on the Oscars red carpet – PEOPLE Online

After the two previous editions of the Oscar Marked by the pandemic, the nominees and guests at the new 94th edition of the film festival were aware that the prestigious red carpet required brilliance and elegance. Although, for some it also meant breaking the rigorous dress code that the Academy imposes in each ceremony.

On that line and, as is customary to see throughout the awards season, on the ‘red carpets’ not everything is elegance and style. In that sense, the recognized stars of the seventh art: Timothée Chalamet and Kristen Stewartmanaged to stand out and be the most talked about by fashion critics and the audience.

It is that, both famous -with the spotlights on for the nominations that they carried on their shoulders that night- showed great daring and originality after parading through the red hornbeamt with two totally disruptive looks, which came to be at the height (in their own way) of figures such as Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman or Jessica Chastainwho wore tailored or custom dresses.

Credits: Photonews

Timothee Chalamet

Credits: Photonews

Timothy Chalamet (26), who is seen as one of the promises of the seventh art within his litter of actors – the young man has already been nominated for the academy awards at only 21 years old and has obtained stellar roles in a series of films that also obtained nominations and victories in previous Oscar ceremonies – he has known not only captivate the audience through the screens, but has taken advantage of every Red carpet to become a sex symbol and Hollywood’s ‘It Boy’.

One of the most commented and risky looks of the oscars 2022 was that of the actor and “the prince” of fashion – a title that was won throughout the last seasons of awards in which it participated- Timothee Chalametwho chose not to wear anything under his suit jacket Louis Vuittonaccompanied by Cartier jewelry and black patent leather ankle boots.

After passing through the red carpet and after being captured by the flashes of the paparazzi, the actor quickly became ‘World Trend’ on social networks. It is that, Chalamet is well known for liking to risk in his looks and go out of the ordinaryTherefore, it usually surprises and convinces, reaching high approval rates in a style that is undoubtedly unique.

In this case, Timothy bet on a Louis Vuitton women’s collection suit presented by the creative director of the French firm, Nicolas Ghesquière, at the parade in which the French fashion house presented its proposals for the spring 2022.

In this sense, the actor’s look comprises a tuxedo with which gender is eliminated in clothing. It is made up of a short jacket -much shorter than usual for men-, it is embroidered with sequins and the sleeves end in lace.

In addition, he gave a different twist to traditional male outfits by wearing the garment without the shirt, therefore, it also breaks with the protocol. Combine the blazer with a black high waisted pantswith the silhouette wider at the top and that narrows as the boot lowers to the ankle.

Kristen Stewart

Credits: Photonews

For its part, the nominated for best leading actress for “Spencer”, Kristen Stewartdrew attention with a controversial -for some, disruptive for others- design of chanell composed of a suit jacket and short shorts.

The actress, known for not knowing how to abide by the rules, could not resist skipping the ‘dress code’ of the oscars and as expected, as soon as it arrived at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, it became a trend.

However, this choice made by Stewart, who was one of the great favorites to win the golden statuette, is full of messages, and it is not surprising that the young rebel of the red carpets has not omitted this gala to set her position.

It is that, the film academy had asked all its guests to respect a most traditional code of etiquette. The ‘black tie’ style was required, which is the most rigorous dress code.

This dress code causes noise in the new litters of actresses who are forced to wear a long evening dress or a cocktail dress below the knees.



Credits: Photonews