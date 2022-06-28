The celebrities who changed their name to be able to succeed

Martin Sheen He has been in the world of the seventh art for more than five decades, and it seems that the beginnings were not easy. Especially for the son of an immigrant marriage. His father, Francisco Estévez Martínez, was a Spaniard originally from the Pontevedra town of Parderrubias, and his mother, Mary Anne Phelan, was an Irish woman. The actor’s real name is Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez and, although he was born in Ohio, his Spanish origins did not make life easy for him.

He himself has explained it on more than one occasion, remembering how that name change was: «Whenever I called by phone to ask for a job or to rent an apartment, when I gave my name they answered doubtfully. And when I got there, work or home were not available. So I thought I was already having too much trouble finding an acting job, so I invented Martin Sheen.”

Of course, officially he is still Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez. He never changed it and he never had it in his mind to do so. But when he began to use the name by which he is known in Hollywood and began to succeed, it was too late to use his original name.l.

Martin Sheen has confessed that he regrets changing his name to be an actor | gtres

Martin Sheen and his legacy

Just a few days ago he acknowledged, in an interview in Weekly Closer, who made this decision due to social pressures: «It’s something I regret. I was persuaded to do it when I wasn’t brave enough,” he said. “When you don’t have the courage to stand up for what you stand for, you pay for it later”he added before indicating that this was just his experience.

Martin Sheen and his son Emilio Estévez, the only one who has continued to keep the real surname | Contact

of his four children, two have followed in his footsteps in the world of acting: Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estévez. It was the latter, the oldest of all, who wanted to continue the legacy despite the recommendations of his agent. “Thank God he didn’t do it!” He exclaimed, praising his son’s decision.

Nicole Kidman reveals her big secret

In 2014 Nicole Kidman discovered the great lie of her life in an interview for the British edition of Instyle. Already with an extensive work resume, the protagonist of Days of Thunder, revealed a secret that only her intimates knew: her real name. “My mother named me Hokulani, which means ‘heavenly star'”he explained.

“It’s something that people don’t know, well Keith does and sometimes he calls me that”She said referring to her husband, musician Keith Urban. «I told my classmates that I was born on the very beach of Waikiki in Honolulu. The truth is that I was born in the hospital, but it sounded good and they believed me.

Nicole Kidman is not called that and was not born in Australia | Contact

This confession also uncovered that Nicole Kidman She’s not from Australia either.. She had always told herself that this was her country of origin, and it was something further that she became even more entrenched when she starred in the film of the same name with Hugh Jackman. Actually, Tom Cruise’s ex-wife was born on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

Demi Moore, between a diminutive and her ex’s last name

If there is a chameleon actress in all aspects, that is Demi Moore. In January 2021, she surprised the whole world wearing a new face during her participation as a model in the Fendi fashion show.. A moment that has gone down in the annals of Paris Fashion Week history.

Demi Moore, chameleon from the name | Contact

Throughout her film career there have been numerous changes in the protagonist of Ghost. Haircuts, breast implants, a more muscular body, the actress has had no qualms about changing her image according to the demands of the scripts of some of the films that have taken him to the top in the star system.

But the changes have already started before. Demi Moore’s real name is Demetria Gene Guyne.yes A name that is usually a recurring question in a well-known board game. Her stage name comes from the diminutive of her first name, while the last name belongs to her first married name. Her father abandoned her mother before the actress was born, so her biological father’s last name doesn’t even appear on her birth certificate.

It was his stepfather, Daniel Guynes, who did give him his last name. But three months after his 17th birthday, in August 1979, he met musician Freddy Moore, leader of the Boy Band. They fell in love, moved in together and got married in 1980 when she was already 18 years old. From that moment on, Demi took the surname of her husband, from whom she separated four years after their wedding.

Norma Duval, heading to the most famous cabaret in Paris

Opting for a stage name is not a Hollywood trademark. In Spain there have also been renowned stars who managed to succeed not only because of their skills, but also thanks to a name change.and. It has always happened and there have been many artists who have managed to reach the top with a name that is not theirs.

Would Norma Duval have succeeded under her real name? | gtres

Purification Martin Aguilera It is the name that appears on your ID. And although she has always been proud of her roots, as well as her parents, the vedette changed her name when she had already debuted in the theater. Specifically when she started working at Fernando Esteso’s company. She and she went from there to Paris, where she managed to headline the Folies Bergère, the legendary cabaret in the French capital.

Pastora Soler: the change came after her meeting with the discoverer of Rocío Jurado

Even in the 21st century there are new artists who continue to opt for a stage name to succeed either in film, television or music. In addition to Norma Duval, Rocío Dúrcal, Marisol, Ana Belén or Bertín Osborne, are some of the virtuosos who go by another name.

Pastora Soler is one of the young artists who doesn’t have that name either. Pilar Sánchez Luque is the one who prays on her birth certificate. Although his first steps in the world of copla were made in his earliest childhood, it was in adolescence when Luis Sanz, discoverer of Rocío Jurado or Lola Flores, was present at an audition at his teacher’s house. . From that moment she began to sign her work as Pastora Soler.