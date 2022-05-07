Last Monday, May 2, while several celebrities were parading down the red carpet of the Met Gala, Politician published a leaked 98-page draft opinion in which the Supreme Court points out the possible annulment of the right to abortion.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court regretted the leak of the document and confirmed that, although said draft is not final, it is “authentic”, so women, activists, athletes and celebrities from the United States and the world began to speak out against the high court’s decision.

The celebrities who have spoken out in favor of the right to abortion in the USA

Bella Hadid posted an image of the phrase “Men shouldn’t make laws about women’s bodies.” repeated several times. The model captioned the image, “If it’s not obvious enough.”

On the other hand, Harry Styles shared the same graphic on his Instagram storieswith the phrase “Men should not make laws about women’s bodies.”

not to praise men for doing the bare fucking minimum but i really do appreciate men with platforms (ie harry styles) publicly supporting abortion services because there hasn’t been a PEEP from men in media the last few days, this isnt just a female issue it’s a human rights issue pic.twitter.com/l5AvciaZcM — shauna (@wednesdaysadums) May 4, 2022

During a concert of her Sour tour in Washington, DC, Olivia Rodrigo told the crowd: “Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians.”

“Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians. I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right, to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.” — Olivia Rodrigo tonight at her SOUR Tour show in Washington, DC pic.twitter.com/seVGC1CD6o — PopCrave (@PopCrave) May 5, 2022

Girls5eva star Busy Phillips expressed her displeasure at the decision in an Instagram post. “Overthrowing Roe and Casey goes against the WILL OF THE PEOPLE”, wrote.

It may interest you: Lewis Hamilton speaks out in favor of abortion rights in the United States

On the other hand, Amy Schumer expressed her outrage on her Instagram account by sharing several images of cartels with phrases alluding to the right to abortion.

Phoebe Bridgers not only expressed her support for Roe v. Wade, but shared that she had an abortion in October 2021.

I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access. Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now. https://t.co/jT0sk6CeNX — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) May 3, 2022

Tracee Ellis Ross shared a headline from the New York Times on Instagram, writing in the caption, “I don’t even know what to say.”

Mia Farrow shared her perspective as someone who was around before Roe v. Wade. “I lived through the years of the abortion ban. The fact is that there will be fewer abortions. LWomen will continue to have the abortion they need. Except those abortions won’t be safe. Many, many women and girls will be maimed or die.”wrote.

Forced birth? Not really. I lived through the abortion ban years. The fact is that there wont be fewer abortions Women will continue to get the abortion they need. Except those abortions won’t be safe. Many, many women and girls will be mutilated or die. — Mia Farrow🇺🇦 (@MiaFarrow) May 3, 2022

On Twitter, Pedro Pascual shared a link to the funds of associations that accept donations to continue the fight for the right to abortion.

Olivia Munn shared a quote on Twitter that reads: “We should pass a law on women’s heartbeats: if a woman has a heartbeat, you can’t tell her what to do with her fucking body. Spot.”

Mark Ruffalo

Through his social networks, the actor described the decision as a setback and “cruel”. “The Supreme Court has BECOME the division. Thanks to Alito and his class of right-wing radicals, who are toxic to the impartiality of the Court”wrote.

Forced birth & illegal abortions across state lines is backwards & cruel. The Supreme Court has BECOME the division. Thanks to Alito & his ilk of RW radicals, who are toxic to the Court’s impartiality. Based on his arguments from him, the Supreme Court is strictly political now. https://t.co/0PTmxcVovG —Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 3, 2022

Lena Dunham wrote on Instagram: “My mother raised me to never say pro-life, because people who call themselves pro-life are using false humanist rhetoric to disguise what they really are: anti-abortion.”