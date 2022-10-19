The celebrities who have won the battle against breast cancer | THE UNIVERSAL

There are several celebrities, some of them Colombian, who have won the battle against breast cancer. Most of them found out during routine exams after noticing changes in their breasts, whether it was lumps in this part of the chest or some discomfort. Learn about their stories:

Angelina Jolie The case of the American actress is special, since she has not suffered from breast cancer, but as a way to prevent this disease she underwent a double mastectomy several years ago. The artist made this decision as a result of her family history of this disease and the presence of the defective gene (BRCA1) in her body. Read here: Angelina Jolie’s dilemma “When I knew what my situation was, I decided to take the initiative and minimize the risks. I decided to have a preventive double mastectomy. That is why I encourage any woman with a history to seek advice from experts in the field, so that she can make a decision with all the information in her power. I don’t feel less of a woman. I feel stronger for having made an important decision that does not diminish my femininity”, explained Angelina Jolie for ‘The New York Times’.

Flavia Santos Flavia Dos Santos is a sexologist, presenter and radio host who consolidated her career in Colombia. The renowned sexologist was diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of 2014 after visiting her gynecologist and to combat the disease, Flavia underwent 2 surgeries and did not receive chemotherapy. All this thanks to timely diagnosis. It may interest you: Flavia Dos Santos talked about her diagnosis of breast cancer

Kristina Lilley Kristina Lilley is an American actress nationalized in Colombia. She is famous for her character as ‘Gabriela de Elizondo’, in the novel ‘Pasión de gavilanes’. Lilley is one of the celebrities who has had to fight cancer twice. Her first diagnosis was uterine cancer, in 2013, for which she underwent surgery. However, this disease returned in 2015 as breast cancer from which she managed to recover. Read: The Colombian actress who overcame cancer twice Today, Kristina Lilley is an activist who promotes self-examination to take care of yourself and act in time.

Lorraine Meritano Lorena Meritano is an Argentine actress who consolidated her career in several Latin American countries, including Colombia, where she is recognized for her participation in productions such as ‘Chepe Fortuna’, ‘Casa de Reinas’ and ‘Pasión de Gavilanes’. Also read: Lorena Meritano revealed that they detected a new tumor The actress disclosed her diagnosis of breast cancer in 2014, which was accompanied by the breakup with her ex-husband, Ernesto Calzadilla. During her treatment, Lorena underwent 10 surgeries and 16 chemotherapy sessions. Today her health is stable.

Undoubtedly, each of these stories had different nuances, but something that each of these women could share after going through this disease, is the importance of early detection, since breast cancer is the most common type of cancer, gathering more than 2.2 million cases in 2020, according to reports from the World Health Organization (WHO). In Colombia, it is considered that “breast cancer is the first cause of illness and death from cancer among Colombian women,” according to the Ministry of Health and Social Protection (Minsalud).

0.5% According to the WHO, only 0.5% to 1% of breast cancer cases affect men.