The celebrities who were involved in the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

In 2019, Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for USD $50 million, for damages, after having published in Washington Post a column about the family violence from which he would have suffered, pointing out that it was a defamation. Heard filed a counterclaim for USD $100 million and the case has become media coverage. Recently, businessman Elon Musk and actor James Franco have been romantically linked to the actress.

Depp’s lawyers denounced that Heard had cheated on his client, when they were still a couple, with a threesome with Musk and model Cara Delevingne, presenting a statement from Alejandro Romero, a doorman at the Eastern Columbia Building, where they lived. In it, he assured that the actress provided the tycoon with a remote control and the keys to the penthouse. The counterpart, Christian Cariño, the couple’s former agent, pointed out that Heard dated Musk after finishing with Depp.