The celebrities who were seen at Coachella 2022

From the colorful outfits and costumes of Harry Style, Thee Stallion and Doja Cat they took the thousands of attendees by surprise to the famous Coachella music festival, which this 2022 was reunited with the public after the postponements motivated by the pandemic.

Fashion also took center stage in an event that brought together the celebrities of the moment on stage, and others who were left in the audience, also wasting all the style and the best outfits for the occasion.

Kim Kardashian drew attention for a curious accessory, a Coperni Swipe mini bag made entirely of glass. According to Bustle, the item would be inspired by the popular “slide to unlock” button on Apple’s iPhone, and was made in collaboration with Brooklyn-based glassware brand Heven. While.

The Skims founder wore a gray one-shoulder top and a gray floor-length skirt, both by Rick Owens. She also wore Manolo Blahnik stilettos with straps tied to her knees.

Vanessa Hudgens turned heads with three incredible outfits, one for each day of the 2022 Coachella festival. The High School Music actress rocked sheer, high-waisted palazzo pants, a long shawl, and a tank top, similar to Mariah Carey’s style in the video for “Heartbreaker”, from 1999. A pink and green bucket hat with Matrix-style lenses also arrived.

But the actress seems to have wanted to evoke the interpreter Carey with another look that she wore over the weekend. It was a version of Emanuel Ungaro’s famous butterfly top that she paired with denim shorts and white platform sandals, as well as accessories and naturally curly hair, InStyle reported.

Kendall Jenner opted for a low-key look at the 2022 Coachella festival. The top model wore a white top and wide leg pants that caused a sensation among fans. She famously joined Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, during The Weeknd’s headlining set and later listening to Swedish House Mafia.

Later, they were joined by Kylie Jenner who outshone the rest in a black leather jacket, paired with a white shirt and faded jeans. Jenner rocked her hair down and joined her sister and her model Hailey to enjoy Bieber’s performance.