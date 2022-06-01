The celebrities with the most “look” changes throughout history

In the last decade, celebrities have shown us that they are not afraid of makeovers, especially when it comes to hair. Previously, the famous were only limited to dyeing natural tones, such as blonde, black and red, but today the stars manage to go further by betting on more risky tones in their new look, making a radical change of their image.

But it is not only about color, a change of look also involves a haircut, a subtle change can be achieved with a simple fringe, a long hair or a bob cut. But this change can also be achieved with hair extensions or wigs, with straight or wavy hairstyles. Regardless of whether it is a change of color, length or cut, the hair is the fundamental part to make a new look well, giving it personality and style.

In the following list we will show you the celebrities who have undergone the most transformations in their image, each one has added more than 6 radical changes in their hair that have made them look fabulous in their projects, music videos, red carpets, photo sessions , etc. Here we will only leave her looks more top!

1.Zendaya

His presence in the movies and fashion has given much to talk about, but his looks have been positioned at another level even using classic tones. In Zendaya the key point of her is the hairstyle, leaving her curly hair aside, she manages to look different and extravagant in each appearance.

2. Lisa from BLACKPINK

The most iconic rapper in k-pop these days, only 6 years after her debut, Lisa is one of the idols who have gone through the most different styles in her image, ranging from a simple cut, extensions, wigs and dyed colors crazy.

3.Lady Gaga

The singer and songwriter who has been iconic since 2008, the year in which there was no one in the world who did not know of its existence and its extravagant style. Lady Gaga has become the celebrity who has had the most changes of look throughout history, she is the one who has had the longest career among the celebrities on our little list. But without a doubt, the amount of hairstyles he has had is something that many cannot imagine!

They proved it first, changes can favor you more than you think. So take it into account! many stars can be inspiration for our next look.