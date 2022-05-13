The celebrity guests at Louis Vuitton’s 2023 cruise show

Louis Vuitton will present its 2023 cruise collection in one of the most spectacular buildings in California

Millie Bobby Brown is the new Louis Vuitton ambassador

Nicolas Ghesquière, creative director of Louis Vuitton, It has become a tradition to celebrate its cruise collections in architectural jewels spread throughout different parts of the world. To present your cruise 2023 has not been less. the spectacular Salk Institute located in San Diego (California) welcomed a few hours ago a proposal that dresses superheroines and goddesses from different eras.

Women as strong and powerful as those attending the parade. Models like Miranda Kerr and countless actresses who are friends of the brand –Léa Seydoux, Chloë Grace Moretz, Leslie Mann or Emma Roberts– They went to this exceptional location to discover first-hand the collection of the French house. Below we collect some of the top outfits spotted among the guest list.