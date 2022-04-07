The celebrity manicures that are a guide to inspire your spring nails

Roses in all their versions, french manicures in pastel tones or with the basic colors and designs that always favor with the new seasonal outfits… We review the best manicures of the celebrities that will become a real guide to inspire your nails this spring.

nails baby boomer

Among other manicures that will stand out this spring, the nail baby boomerfor his ombre effect or gradient in pink tones, will continue to be a pure trend this spring but with a more marked contrast of the gradient in pink and white, the colors in which it is usually worn. When it comes to wearing them, it inspires us Barbara Palvinan ideal option if you do not like manicures in more striking tones.

manicure in black

Olivia Palermo with a black manicure.Getty.

The black nails They will continue to be a must for your manicures this season and will be worn on both short and longer nails or making a I lead to this color on the edge of your French manicures to give them another different air. Olivia Palermo she has stopped wearing her red nails to embrace a black manicure of the most cool that works with all your seasonal outfits.

colored french manicure

The colored french manicure has become another of the trends that is still going strong among celebrities such as dakota johnson that takes them in brown color to give a touch of color to your nails but in a subtle way. They are worn on the short nails and both smooth and with prints or gradients on the tips.