The cell phone market trembles before the imminent arrival of Elon Musk’s company in Peru | Present

Nikola Tesla was one of the most ingenious men who ever lived. He was born in 1856 and was a Serbian inventor who revolutionized the telecommunications system in his time. There are many things to be thankful for: changing the TV channel with the remote, turning on the light with a switch, and even, in a way, connecting to the internet. Also known as ‘the genius of electricity’, Tesla is a name that will remain engraved in the history books and that today seems to be the engine of inspiration for a company that has just arrived in Peru and that has put more than a company operating in the country.

Today, there is a company called Tesla that pays tribute to the electrical engineer and his inventions with his name. This company is one of many that houses Elon Muska controversial businessman, investor and tycoon who, like Nikola, seeks to implement a world in which technological development goes hand in hand with human beings in their daily lives.

YOU CAN SEE: Elon Musk says he will lift Trump’s Twitter ban if his Twitter purchase goes through

A few weeks ago, we came to the surprise that this same tycoon had bought Twitter, one of the most important social networks of recent times, for a modest sum of 44,000 million dollars.

Not content with his new acquisition, Elon Musk is also looking to venture into the internet satellite signal through his company called Starlink, which is part of one of the projects of his other company called SpaceX.

With Starlink, Elon Musk will put thousands of satellites into orbit to bring the Internet to every corner of the planet, especially in rural areas with less coverage around the world.

YOU CAN SEE: Elon Musk’s unusual response to threats from a Russian oligarch

As part of its expansion, the US company had contact with the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MTC), which granted the company a single concession for the provision of public telecommunications services for a period of 20 years, in order to operate throughout the Peruvian territory.

Although there is still no official announcement of the massive start of operations of star link In Peru, the telecommunications companies that operate in Peru, such as Movistar, Claro, Entel, Bitel and DirecTV, would already have a latent threat.

Musk, for his part, who seeks a monopoly of the entire telecommunications service, It is also developing its own model of mobile devices that, to the surprise of few, would be linked to Starlink’s satellite arsenal, which will provide you with a high-speed satellite internet signal and coverage even in the most remote places, including, supposedly, the planet Mars.

YOU CAN SEE: Elon Musk wants Twitter to grow: he will seek to quadruple the number of users by 2028

Tesla Model Pi It will be packed with an arsenal of benefits that would rival the premium range of iPhones and Androids, as this could become the first satellite mobile that will never lack internet.

According to the leaks, the Pi model will have solar charging panels, which would allow it to have several hours of energy with just a few minutes of sunlight. Something never seen before on a mobile device. Likewise, sunlight will modify the colors of its litmus casing, which will change color depending on the light it receives and the environmental conditions in which it is located.

The Tesla Model Pi would be equipped with four rear cameras, which will allow its owners to take high-definition photos in low-light places, and capture shots of the night sky, to the point of being suitable for astrophotography.

YOU CAN SEE: Starlink in Peru: what is it and how much would the service of Elon Musk’s company cost?

In terms of software, there is still no news about the operating system that it will host, but it is already speculated that it is one created by the company itself. Of course, this phone will be equipped with an app that will allow you to connect with Tesla cars and control some car functions, from locking, activating or turning off alarms, viewing the interior of the car remotely, as well as making calls.