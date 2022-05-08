the cell phones in which it will stop working from May 31

The instant messaging application is being updated so often that many people are unable to catch up on new features, such as interaction through reactions or the option that allows them to hide their last connection time from someone specific. Through its web portal, the apps He noted that it will stop working on some cell phones as of April 30.

The company explained that the reason for the apps may not continue to work on some cell phones is that it will no longer provide maintenance services to old versions from May 31, 2022, on both Android and iOS devices.

For example, from Samsung some models will no longer support the apps:

Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy S3mini

Galaxy Xcover 2

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Ace 2

Of LG devices are:

Lucid 2

optimus f7

optimus f5

Optimus L3II Dual

optimus f5

Optimus L5II

Optimus L5 Dual

Optimus L3II

Optimus L7II Dual.

ZTE company cell phones:

Grand S Flex

ZTE V956

Grand X Quad V987

grand memo

While for iPhone they stand out:

iPhone 6s

6sPlus

iPhone SE

Reasons not to download WhatsApp Plus 2022 on your cell phone

In recent years, the number of people who, instead of using the traditional WhatsApp on their cell phone, have begun to download the APK known as WhatsApp Plus, which allows them to have a series of “benefits” and options that users do not have, has grown. from the original application. So people who are a little more obsessed with their privacy tend to migrate to the plus version found on the internet.

An APK is an Android file that can be downloaded to the cell phone to use all the tools that an application has. This is how there is the ―not known to all― WhatsApp Plus, an APK that allows its users not to let other contacts see it online, see the messages that have been deleted, completely change the color of your WhatsApp or download the photo of any contact you have saved.

However, the WhatsApp Plus 2022 version would not only have benefits and advantages for people who download it. Therefore, it could become a dangerous tool for everyone who has the APK on their Android device.

In recent days, from the WhatsApp application an “ultimatum” has been given to all the people who, for whatever reason, started using WhatsApp Plus on their cell phone, so there are very important reasons why you should download this variation of the original app that we all know.

One of the most relevant reasons for not using the APK is that the conversations are not encrypted. Something that many people do not understand, but that translates in that the chats you have will not have any security and can be seen by third parties with any type of interest, unlike the original WhatsApp.