The Cellar (2022), by Brendan Muldowney. Movie review

Cellar is a film written and directed by brendan muldowney. Starring Elisha Cuthbert, Eoin Macken Y Dylan Fitzmaurice Brady.

Old fashioned atmosphere horror.

Plot

A girl disappears in the basement of the new house. Everything is related to a mysterious and demonic creature that lives in the house.

The movie. Criticism

I once read that in the press release of Source, the critics looked at each other so as not to get wet and not screw up “too much”. Well, this movie doesn’t even look like the one from Christopher Nolan and it doesn’t have many original plots to offer, but from there to read “shockingly incompetent on criteria like characters, pacing, and characters” (Brian Tallerico) to “Best Grim Atmospheric Horror” (Gaius Bolling)… too many differences, don’t you think?

We do not agree with one or the other: the film is not a total disaster, far from it, it is a story already chewed a thousand times about a girl who gets lost on the other side and the family that supports her (poltergeistfor example), very well set and that uses the resources (very trite, okay) that it has at hand and can “copy” (almost literally) from other very, very recognizable movies.

Nothing new under the sun, isn’t it The others nor does it have that sense of rhythm, the story is visible, but we have seen a few demonic presences to realize that The Cellar is neither the best nor the most original, but it is a worthy entertainment for horror lovers who want to have a good time a while, no more.

Our opinion

It is handled in the field of the most classic and referncial terror with good resources.

The one who said he didn’t even know how to frame the plans… Anyway, they do know and quite well.

Original, not at all.

And sincerely.

movie trailer

Technical Sheet and Review