The Center for a New Economy warns about the risks in the transition from PAN to SNAP

If the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is implemented on the island, some beneficiaries of the Nutrition Assistance Program (PAN) would be left at a crossroads, having to work in poorly paid sectors and without the possibility of promotion to receive the aid. , warns a study carried out by the Center for a New Economy (CNE).

The analysis comes after the federal government revealed the results of another study on the transition from one program to another.

Transitioning to SNAP would involve, among other things, meeting the general requirements of the program, which include that able-bodied adults without dependents (ages 16 to 60) are limited to three months of benefits in a 36-month period, “unless they meet additional work requirements.”

“In practice, however, many nutritional assistance recipients end up in lousy jobs, from which they cannot escape without losing benefits”indicates the study led by the director of public policy of the CNE, Sergio Marxuachwho yesterday, Wednesday, was not available for an interview.

In the analysis, Marxuach concludes that “The benefits of implementing SNAP in Puerto Rico outweigh the costs, as long as adequate measures are taken to try to protect or reduce the impact on those who may be negatively affected by the transition.”

The main thing, he insists, is “to minimize the negative consequences that particular groups would face.”

It also indicates that another argument in favor of extending the SNAP to the island is that it “ends the discrimination of Congress against residents of Puerto Rico in the application of nutritional assistance programs.”

But he stresses the risk that there would be for those who are required to work in exchange for aid.

“Many people subject to these requirements end up in low-skilled, low-paying jobs that offer few opportunities for advancement or gaining valuable new knowledge or skills. Second, studies of job requirements find that their economic impact has been meager at best, and statistically insignificant at worst.he maintains.