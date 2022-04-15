The Central Bank limits the cash that Cubans can enter and take out of the country to 5,000 pesos

in the middle of a runaway inflation that determines the use of larger sums for the purchase of products and services, The Central Bank of Cuba established a new limit of 5,000 pesos (200 dollars at the official exchange rate) for the cash that natural persons may take out and enter the Islandand sanctions for those who violate the provisions of the Resolution 79/2022.

The regulations were published in Official Gazette of the Republic of Cubain its extraordinary edition number 28, of April 12, 2022.

It also regulates, for natural persons, the limit of other payment instruments or credit titles that can be imported and exported at the entrance and exit of the national territorycollected the official newspaper Granma.

The new regulation establishes that natural persons can export and import, upon leaving and entering the national territory, sums that do not exceed 5,000 Cuban pesos in cash, checks, bills of exchange, promissory notes or other payment instruments or credit titles used in international banking practice.

The resolution also defines that the import and export of demonetized pieces and specimens of Cuban pesos with numismatic or patrimonial characterare subject to specific regulations.

In addition, prohibits “the entry and exit of Cuban pesos in cash as shipment by post, air and sea, in any denomination or other payment instruments or titles of credit used in international banking practice”.

According to the provisions, it is up to the Central Bank of Cuba “to execute the powers entrusted to it with the aim of controlling the inflows and outflows of money across borders, in addition to prevent and avoid the use of the Banking and Financial System for illicit activitiesincluding money laundering and the financing of terrorism and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction”.

Finally, the document establishes that “individuals who fail to comply with the provisions, the sanction of confiscation will be applied, in accordance with the provisions of customs legislation, without prejudice to the civil and criminal actions that may take place.”

In 2019, before the monetary order and the disproportionate rise in prices on the Island, the limit of cash that could be entered or withdrawn was 2,000 pesos (CUP).

In January 2022 the Central Bank of Cuba reported that he maintains “a maximum limit of 2,500 Cuban pesos for cash payments arising from a contractual relationship“, established in April 2021, a measure that justified in the “current economic situation”.

The Government of Cuba failed to order its economy despite the so-called Ordering Task in 2021. Havana blames the high inflation and economic disaster on the Covid-19 pandemic and the US embargo, as it does on a regular basis.