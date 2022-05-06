The central bank of El Salvador accepts the registration of Qredo to provide cryptocurrency services

Decentralized finance company Qredo has received approval to register as a Bitcoin (BTC) service provider in El Salvador.

In a Wednesday announcement, Qredo said that the Central Reserve Bank of El Salvador accepted the crypto company’s registration as a recognized Bitcoin service provider as established in the country’s Bitcoin Law. According to the registry website, Qredo was authorized to hold BTC, provide Bitcoin wallets, process payments, and act as an exchange for digital assets.

HOT OFF THE PRESS#The Savior‘s Central Bank has approved Qredo to offer a range of Bitcoin services Qredo is the country’s only #dMPC custody provider Such an important step in the wider adoption of Qredo infrastructure by local institutions https://t.co/Nh0np2Ok0K pic.twitter.com/5YKP3IRGna — Qredo (@QredoNetwork) May 4, 2022

The Central Bank of Ecuador has approved Qredo to offer a range of Bitcoin services. Qredo is the only #dMPC custody provider in the country. Such an important step in the wider adoption of the Qredo infrastructure by local institutions.

As a cryptocurrency service provider, Qredo said it was required to comply with local laws and international practices around digital assets, as well as risk management to prevent loss or theft. Other providers registered in El Salvador include Chivo, the firm behind state-issued crypto wallets and kiosks – similar to Bitcoin ATMs – as well as Paxos Trust Company, Paxful and the Bitcoin payment processor, OpenNode.

“The BCR’s decision opens the door to more opportunities for Qredo in El Salvador, and increases our footprint in Latin America – a region that we believe has enormous potential for digital assets,” Qredo CEO Anthony Foy said.

A Salvadoran Chamber of Commerce survey reported in March suggested that 14% of local businesses had transacted using BTC since the Bitcoin Law came into force in September 2021. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has continued to push crypto-related initiatives in the country, including a Bitcoin City backed by $1 billion in BTC bonds, using geothermal energy from volcanoes to mine cryptocurrency, and announcing big buys on social media – as of January, the head of state had bought 1,801 BTC.

2022 predictions on #bitcoin: •Will reach $100k

•2 more countries will adopt it as legal tender

•Will become a major electoral issue in US elections this year

•Bitcoin City will commence construction

•Volcano bonds will be oversubscribed

•Huge surprise at @TheBitcoinConf – Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) January 2, 2022

Bitcoin predictions for 2022: -Will reach $100,000

-2 more countries will adopt it as legal tender

-It will become a major election issue in this year’s US election

-Bitcoin City will start to be built

-Volcano bonds will be oversubscribed

-Huge surprise at @TheBitcoinConf

With approximately 6.5 million residents, El Salvador is one of the most pro-cryptocurrency countries in Latin America, but actions by governments in neighboring countries have suggested that some may be on their way to following suit. footsteps of the Central American nation. In April, the legislature of Panama passed a cryptocurrency law aimed at making the country “compatible with the digital economy, the blockchain, crypto assets and the internet.” The Brazilian Senate followed with the approval of its own Bitcoin Law to create a regulatory framework for crypto assets.

Clarification: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.

Keep reading: