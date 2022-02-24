The Central Bank prepares a new regulation on digital wallets: they assure that it is to “avoid fraud”

Digital wallets, which have had an explosive boom in recent years, are still under the watchful eye of the Central Bank. The entity’s board of directors will analyze today a new regulation, which they say is aimed at “avoiding fraud.” “It is not about prohibiting anything, but about applying the same rules that banks must comply with today in relation to knowing their customers,” they said.

It is not yet confirmed whether the regulations will be finalized today at the institution’s board meeting, but their publication would be imminent. The leaking of this new Central offensive generated a stir in the fintech sector, which fears that the new regulations will prevent them from competing on an equal footing with the rest of the financial system.

The latest precedent in this regard is worrying. At the end of the year, the head of the BCRA, Miguel Pesce, decided that all the liquid money of clients that remains in the wallets should be deposited 100%. It was a measure that imposed strong pressure on the costs of the companies, which previously took advantage of these liquid balances to invest in the banks themselves. From the Central they indicated that keeping that money in sight represents a “systemic danger.” However, many saw in this measure a strong pressure from the banks themselves to limit the growth of the fintech sector.

“We have to adjust the procedures because we detect a lot of fraud. Also, not all wallets have a on boarding similar, it will be necessary to evaluate case by case”, they warn in the BCRA

Although details have not yet been released, one of the main focuses of the BCRA will be on the entire relationship that links digital accounts with bank accounts. As they explained, many cases of fraud have been detected by wallet clients who link their virtual accounts with that of a bank and withdraw money without authorization. Precisely one of the great advances in recent years was the total interoperability between virtual accounts (CVU) and bank accounts (CBU). It will be seen if this type of operations that are immediate and without limit are in danger. Some banks were already imposing some obstacles for these operations, although the regulation at least until now put them on equal terms. The “excuse” of several entities was precisely due to the impossibility of knowing the counterpart of the operation.

In the same way, the main form of funding that wallet clients have is through transfers from their bank accounts. This type of operation is now under the gaze of the Central.

"We have to adjust the procedures because we detect a lot of fraud. Also, not all wallets have a on boarding Similarly, it will have to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.", they warn. This means that The Central Bank will monitor how customers register in each case, checking that the process of incorporating new users meets all the requirements demanded for the entire financial system.

Although many see this Central offensive as a direct attack against Mercado Pago, Mercado Libre's digital wallet, in reality the regulations affect all fintech players equally. In addition, in recent months the participation of crypto wallets has also grown, which offer the possibility of saving and investing in cryptocurrencies, but also customers can obtain a prepaid card to make purchases in the "real world".

Although many see this Central offensive as a direct attack against Mercado Pago, Mercado Libre’s digital wallet, in reality the regulations affect all fintech players equally. In addition, in recent months the participation of crypto wallets has also grown, which offer the possibility of saving and investing in cryptocurrencies, but also customers can obtain a prepaid card to make purchases in the “real world”.

On the other hand, the BCRA itself was instrumental in launching the Transfers 3.0 system, which allows immediate transactions between accounts. It was also the pillar of the interoperability of QR codes, which basically allows paying from any wallet, both bank or digital, by scanning the QR of any other company in the corresponding store.

