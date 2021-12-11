the CEO apologizes for the pain caused by the toxic culture of the study – Nerd4.life

Following a report from IGN USA, which talks about the internal toxic culture of Bungie, the CEO of Destiny’s creator company released a statement apologizing for the pain caused.

Here she is statement from Pete Parsons, posted on the official Bungie website: “First, I want to apologize to anyone who has ever lived in an unsafe, unfair and unprofessional work environment at Bungie,” says Parsons. “I am not here to refute or dispute the experiences that have been shared today by people who have graced our studio with their time and talent. Our actions or, in some cases, inactions, have caused these people pain. I apologize. personally and on behalf of all Bungie employees: I know they feel a deep sense of empathy and sadness from reading these reports. ”

“From talking to the Bungie team, reading the stories and seeing both known and recently surfaced reports, it’s clear we still have work to do,” he adds. “I am committed to carrying out this work. We are not yet the studio we could be, but we are on the right track.”

The Bungie logo

Parson’s statement explains what actions Bungie has taken in recent years in order to improve their internal culture, including creating diversity initiatives, more diverse hiring practices, adjusting content release dates to minimize crunch, and driving away negative people “regardless of their position, seniority or interpersonal relationships.”

These plans are in line with the more optimistic views of some Bungie employees, who believe the studio is improving through these and other efforts, many of which have been led by women and people of color. Several employees also cited Bungie’s non-Destiny incubation projects as proof that “things can be built differently,” and described these projects and their teams as cultural models that the entire studio can learn from.

Essentially, the CEO acknowledges the problems, promises more improvements, and overall, the team believes there is hope for the future.