The CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom: here are his three digital leadership mistakes

The news came a few days ago. The CEO of an American company, Better.com, fires 900 employees with a two and a half minute video call on Zoom. The CEO is called Vishal Garg.

The first mistake was the choice of timing. Communicating the dismissal at the beginning of December immediately created an emotional friction in the employees between the well-being of the Christmas break and the bugbear of having lost their job. For many of the 900 people, the anxiety of finding a new job will take precedence over the joy of spending a moment of family celebration. A short circuit that feeds the negative reaction.

The second mistake was the structuring of the setting. The CEO appears distant, in an aseptic and unprofessional context. There is no symmetry in the shot, there is no order on the table – an unfortunate reflection of the confusion in which the company lives. The CEO, among other things, continually glances down to read the script to be recited. Not even the bother to memorize the speech and look his interlocutors in the eye.

The third mistake was the script definition. “I wanted you to know for myself”, “this is the second time I have to make a similar decision”, “I really don’t want to do it”, “the last time I did it, I cried”, “this time I hope to be harder”.

Listening to the speech, the focus is totally shifted to the CEO. Vishal Garg talks about his own emotions, as if they were important in the eyes of those who lost their jobs overnight.

I add an extra, concerning the vehicle used, Zoom. If you want to use a videoconferencing tool to give such a delicate communication, at least stand in front of the camera and use the micro expressions of the face to express sincere displeasure. In addition, if in 2021 you really think of summoning 900 employees without anticipating the theme of the call, expect most of them to smell the danger, film everything and distribute it online.