The CEO Mario Sartori leaves Cassa Centrale Banca as of February 1, 2022

(Teleborsa) – Today the CEO of Cassa Centrale Banca, Mario Sartori, agreed with the Board of Directors to terminate, starting from 1 February 2022, the office of General Manager and the office of Chief Executive Officer, having reached the retirement limits.

President Giorgio Fracalossi, on behalf of the Council, ha expressed gratitude for the decisive role that the manager played in the development of Cassa Centrale and in the establishment of the first Cooperative Banking Group, which today is one of the soundest and healthiest companies in the Italian financial system.

Mario Sartori expressed his pride in the brilliant achievements, thanking the Board and the Board of Statutory Auditors, all the employees of Cassa Centrale, the cooperative credit banks and the companies belonging to the Group, without which the path could not have been realized.

These are his words: “I statthe challenging and extraordinary 20 years, completed with i more than positive results of the first three years of the CCB Group. A Group that combines competitiveness and innovation with its own cooperative soul, made up of closeness and attention to people and businesses, territories and communities. It was worth having been there. I can only say thank you to many, many people I have had the honor of meeting and with whom I have worked and interacted side by side. It will be a successful future for our Group. “

The next few months that will lead to the renewal of the corporate offices of Cassa Centrale Banca will allow the Board to conduct the necessary investigations to identify the successor of Mario Sartori, with the suitable profile to manage this new phase of life of the Cooperative Banking Group.

(Teleborsa) 23-12-2021 20:11