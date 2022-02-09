The CEO of Monte dei Paschi di Siena is from Potenza, increases the club of the powerful of the city

Luigi Lovaglio, new CEO of Monte dei Paschi di Siena

It was NOT enough the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, who manages the pandemic together with General Figliuolo, a true Potentini, who in the Draghi government converse with some “putenzese” term despite the perfect Italian spoken by them with the owner of the Interior Ministry, Lamorgese, to create a magic circle that made no vax conspiracy sites turn their heads on the “clan dei potetini”.

Now even the economy that matters, one of the strongest national banks on the market despite the recent shocks received, is led by a manager born in Potenza. The new administrator of Monte dei Paschi di Siena is called Luigi Lovaglio, born in the city of San Gerardo in 1955 and who has created a great career outside Basilicata that has catapulted him into prestigious positions throughout Europe as can be read from his rich curriculum. . He has a degree in Economics and Commerce from the University of Bologna. In 2008 he was awarded the title of Commander of Italy of the Order of the Star of Italian Solidarity by Giorgio Napolitano, President of the Italian Republic, in recognition of his exceptional contribution to the development of economic cooperation between Poland and Italy.

Luigi Lovaglio has held the position of Chief Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Credito Valtellinese since February 2019, where he also held the position of Chairman from 15 October 2018 to 25 February 2019. He has over 40 years of experience in banking services, for the most part of the time dedicated to the main international banking group – UniCredit – in which he joined in 1973. Over the next 20 years he held various management positions of increasing responsibility, leading Commercial Areas throughout Italy for more than 10 years. In 1997 he took on the responsibility of the Head of the Group’s Planning and Strategy Department of Credito Italiano, where he participated in the merger process of the newly acquired banks that gave rise to today’s UniCredit Group. Two years later, in 1999, he was appointed Head of Foreign Banks Group Planning becoming one of the main founders of the New Europe Division, with the aim of developing the UniCredit Group in Central-Eastern Europe.

In the years 2000-2003 Luigi Lovaglio held the position of Deputy Chairman of the Management Board and Executive Director of Bulbank AD – the largest bank in Bulgaria. In September 2003 he assumed the responsibility of General Manager and Vice President of Bank Pekao. In the years 2006 – 2007 it carried out the merger and demerger of BPH (Polish bank belonging to the HVB-Munich Group), an operation that allowed the sale of the split part of BPH to GE for almost 1 billion euros. In 2011 he was elected Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Bank. He held the position until June 2017, when Unicredit sold the controlling stake in the Bank to the Polish State.

A prominent manager who works alongside Ferrari’s CEO, Benedetto Vigna, also a native of Pietrapertosa, in the province of Potenza. Now comes the potentino at the head of Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

Luck was not lacking in skill. Not only for the fall of Bastianini, his predecessor wanted by the Five Stars, but also for the impediments of Alessandro Vandelli and Victor Messiah who directed the Treasury to entrust the prestigious bank in the hands of Lovaglio from Potenza. But luck is also part of the game.

Good work in Lovaglio. We are waiting for it in Basilicata.

