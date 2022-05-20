The CEO of Sony’s film division confirmed that they want to have Jon Watts and Zendaya for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4

Although there is still no official announcement, since Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters in December 2021 it has become clear that neither Marvel Studios nor Sony are ready to close the story of the version of Spidey played by Tom Holland.

Thus, while none of those companies have officially announced their Spider-Man 4Everything indicates that this production is in his plans and now the CEO of Sony’s film division not only ratified that notion, but also confirmed the reports about the cast and crew they would like for the film.

In a conversation with Deadline the CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group, Tom Rothmannindicated that they do indeed want the next Spider-Man movie to feature Tom Holland as the lead, as well as Zendaya as MJ and Jon Watts as director.

Specifically, when talking about Sony’s future plans, Rothman took aim at the Spider-Man saga saying: “We have our Marvel business, which is divided into three branches. There’s the Spider-Man movies, and we’re currently working on two Spider-Verse sequels to our Oscar-winning animated movie, with (Phil) Lord and (Chris) Miller. We look forward to starting work on the next Spider-Man movie.”

Before that last statement from Deadline they asked Rothman directly if that movie would be with the return of Jon Watts, Tom Holland and Zendaya.

“That whole group, we hope,” Rothman replied before returning to his original approach and pointing out that the third branch of his Marvel saga has to do with the tapes “attached to the Spider-Man universe” like Kraven and Madame Web.

The potential involvement of Zendaya and Jon Watts in the next Spider-Man movie was a possibility that had already been raised in reports of the director’s departure from the Fantastic Four reboot. However, although it has now been confirmed that Sony wants to return to the actress and the filmmaker, at the moment there is nothing certain about it beyond the company’s intentions and the desire to make another Spidey film with Tom Holland. head.

In that sense, it is important to keep in mind that while having Zendaya in Spider-Man 4 will have to figure out a way to re-incorporate MJ into Peter’s life after the events of No Way Homein addition to considering the actress’s agenda that includes projects such as euphoria and the second part of dunes. In the case of Watts, Marvel Studios and Sony will also have to take into consideration the recently confirmed work of the filmmaker in a series of starwarsin addition to his longing for a break and participation in the production of a new film of Final destination.