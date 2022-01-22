The CEO of Stellantis always opposed to electric: better other technologies

On several occasions Carlos Tavares, CEO of the Stellantis group, has expressed its hesitation about the transition to fully electric vehicles. This despite the fact that your company has announced an important investment and development plan that will lead it to have 4 different fully electric platforms available for the construction of an articulated range of cars.

In a joint interview with the newspapers Les Echos, Handelsblatt, Corriere della Sera and El Mundo, Tavares noted his opinion that the transition to electric vehicles is primarily a political choice and that the departure of heat engines leads to consequences linked to the environment and social management linked to work.

It is Tavares’ opinion that the automotive industry, called upon to reduce car emissions for a more sustainable future, it would not have the only way of electric cars available but could exploit other technologies such as the hybrid ones already in use. Tavares calculates that in Europe, with the current mix in energy production between the various accessible sources, an electric vehicle must travel at least 70,000 km before it can offset the CO2 emissions generated by the production of batteries installed, so as to balance the score with a light hybrid type vehicle. This is associated with the cost which can even be half that of a corresponding fully electric car.

To this type of consideration it is objected that if the 70,000 km count is correct, but we have no data to affirm it or deny it, even a light hybrid type car has an impact in terms of CO2 from its production that is added to that generated. while traveling through the streets.

Said this, a mileage of 70,000 km especially for a fully electric vehicle is extremely limited considering the average life of a car of this type, in addition to the average mileage traveled by the owner of a vehicle before its sale or scrapping. Even if it took 70,000 km to reach a breakeven point in terms of emissions, once that threshold was exceeded, an electric car would continue not to emit, while for thermal vehicles, however hybrid, the impact would always be present.

Moreover, the opinion expressed by Tavares replicates what he expressed in previous public interventions: at the end of 2021 he had declared that the switch to electric vehicles had been imposed on manufacturers from above, with the consequence that this will lead to the bankruptcy of some of the market players. Tavares, last spring, had expressed its skepticism on the environmental impact of electric vehicles in addition to one problem linked to the purchase cost of this type of vehicle.

Regardless of the opinions of their CEO, Stellantis looks forward to the electrification of its cars. If the range on the market is already progressively expanding with fully electric cars, in a few years the availability of the new fully EV platforms will further expand the presence of the various brands of the Stellantis group in the world of zero-emission cars.