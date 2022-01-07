The CEO of Stellantis (of Exor) via Repubblica e Stampa (of Exor) warns: “Government incentives the electric car or there will be consequences”

“We have regular contact with the government, we have already said that if electrification it will not come sustained there will be an impact on growth of the electric car market and this would generate others consequences“. What the consequences are is not explicit. But the words delivered by the CEO of Stellantis Carlos Tavares to Republic, controlled by the holding Exor of the family Lambs who is also the main shareholder of Stellantis, are quite clear. The government is warned: it is better to propose the incentives for the purchase of electric cars – which instead the Budget law as soon as it is approved, it does not foresee – or, it seems to understand, the Italian factories will suffer the repercussions. That from 2017 to 2021, according to the data just released by the Fim Cisl, they saw the production of cars collapse by 45%.

It must be said that it is the same question as Republic, photocopy of the one that appears in the interview published by the twin Press of Turin on the occasion of the Stellantis-Amazon agreement, to anticipate the obvious course of action: “You will do pressures on the government to avoid the risk of a drop in sales? ”. The answer of course is yes. A step back: Stellantis as it is known was born from the merger between Psa And FCA, who in the race for the electric car had started with serious delay given that the former CEO Sergio Marchionne he was skeptical and wary to say the least of zero-emission vehicles. Tavares in recent months, and in particular after the presentation of the EU Fit for 55 plan which requires all cars registered since 2035 to be emissions zero, has lashed out with no holds barred against “forced electrification”, fearful in no uncertain terms consequences on the workplace. Now it seems to suggest an alternative: yes to electric but let the states pay.

“The technologies for the electric car currently have a cost higher than 50 percent compared to traditional ones ”, is his reasoning. “Obviously we can’t overturn in full this cost on consumers, especially on the middle class, because they would stop buying. At the same time we cannot trade at a loss, because we would be forced to restructure the activities and this would have significant social repercussions“. Therefore? “We need some time, because we will be able to absorb the costs by 2025-2026. This means that for the next five years it would be good for governments to support sales with aid, so that even middle-class people can benefit from the advantages of clean and sustainable mobility ”.

Meanwhile, en passant, the group chaired by John Elkann will decide how many gods “4,500 engineers dedicated to software”That the group aims to have by 2024 will be hired in Italy. “Of course there will be but I still can’t say how many. We have technical centers in all countries where we operate and wherever the engineering community can apply for training. We have started the selection of those who will participate, perhaps in this first year we will not reach a thousand participants but we will not go far. The Academy will be a very powerful tool for the transformation of our industry. There is no reason to exclude any of our technical centers, Also in Italy”.

Choices to be made in a global framework that sees production in the Italian factories decrease more and more. In 2021, according to data from the Fim Cisl, the retainers for the shortage of semiconductors led to a loss of production in the Stellantis plants that worsened even the 2020 data, with a drop of 6.1% to 673,574 units (they were 717,636 the previous year) while it is even -17.7% on 2019. For the first time in four years “we go below 700 thousand”. Since 2017, 45% of the cars have been lost (from 743,454 to 408,526) and a third of vehicles including cars and vans. The unenviable palm of the worst collapse belongs to Melfi which lost 66,202 units (-28.8% on 2020), falling to 163,646 units produced: a value that is less than half of the 390 thousand produced in 2015.