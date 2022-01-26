the CEO suggests the integration of NFTs for creators – Nerd4.life

Susan Wojcicki, la CEO from YouTube, suggested that theintegration of NFTs for creators. NFTs, essentially certificates, or cryptographic tokens written in a blockchain, which attest to the ownership of the token itself, linked to some digital object, are the hot topic of the moment in the entertainment industry, among those who see them as a possibility and who as a big scam to the detriment of some unwary.

Among those who are clearing NFTs to the general public, the influencer, so the ability to sell them directly from their social media seems a very natural step. No wonder Wojcicki, in a letter sent to the creators on January 25, 2022, indicated the integration between YouTube and NFTs as one of her company’s priorities for next year.

On the letter you can read: “We are always committed to expanding the YouTube ecosystem to help creators capitalize on emerging technologies, including things like NFTs, as we continue to strengthen and enhance the experience creators and their fans have on YouTube.“

For Wojcicki YouTube is looking to Web3 as an inspiration, noting that there are various ways that creators can use NFTs and cryptocurrencies.

Wojcicki hasn’t gone into detail on how the integration between YouTube and NFTs will work, so all that remains is to wait and see.

Currently, many social media personalities have launched into the sale of NFT, relying on their numbers to sell them to some die-hard fans. Among these Amouranth and Logan Paul, two really controversial characters.