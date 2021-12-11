Business

The CEO who fired 900 employees with a call on Zoom takes a “break”

Better.com CEO is self-suspended. Vishal Garg took a forced vacation, said Vice on Friday, after he ended up at the center of the controversy for having fired a group of 900 employees during a call, with disrespectful ways to say the least. In fact, with a webinar on Zoom, Garg announced the layoff of 9% of the workforce of the mortgage company. “If you are on this call, you are part of the unfortunate group that will be fired. Your employment relationship ends with immediate effect “.

Now, we read on Vice, an email announces the suspension period of the ad. Garg had apologized for the mass layoff on Zoom. In a message posted on the website of the online mortgage company Garg said he was sorry for the way it handled the layoffs. “I have failed – he explained – in showing respect and appreciation for the individuals involved and for their contribution to Better”.

Last week, Garg fired 900 video conferencing employees in one fell swoop accusing them of being unproductive and working only two hours a day.Better.com is a startup estimated to be around $ 7 billion. However, after the massive layoff, some executives also decided to leave the company, including Melanie Hahn, head of marketing, Tanya Hayre Gillogley, head of public relations and Patrick Lenihan, vice president of marketing.

