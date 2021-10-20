The CFDA rewards Zendaya with the Fashion Icon Award



20 October 2021 by Editorial staff



The Council of Fashion Designers of America will reward Zendaya with the Cfda Fashion Icon Award. The young actress will receive the award on November 10th, during the gala evening organized to celebrate American fashion and beyond. In addition to the star of the colossal ‘Dune’, she will also be awarded Anya Taylor-Joy, actress known for the Netflix miniseries ‘The Chess Queen’ with the new title Face of the year. To the model Model Alliance the Positive Social Influence Award will go.

In recent years, Zendaya has amassed a long series of illustrious collaborations with the fashion world. In 2013 she launched the clothing line Daya by Zendaya, he has also signed two collections with Tommy Hilfiger and is an ambassador for Bulgarians, Valentino And Lancôme. On the red carpet she alternates couture dresses with creations made by young independent designers.

In the past the Fashion Icon Award went to Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell And Rihanna.









