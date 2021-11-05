The Challenge, as the first film was shot in space

Shooting a film in space, the dream of Klim Shipenko, the first director in history to make a film in zero gravity aboard the International Space Station

The Challenge it is the first film to be shot in space; an incredible work that could open the doors to a new way of making cinema more and more realistic. Lately Deadline interviewed Klim Shipenko the director of The Challenge e Yulia Peresild, leading actress, who told about how life and work on International Space Station have been a real challenge but that, in the end, could lead to an epochal change in the history of cinema.

How was The Challenge project born? deepening



Best films to see in November 2021 at the cinema and in streaming. PHOTO The Challenge project was born from an idea of Konstantin Ernst, CEO of the Russian television network Channel One. The idea, of course, was to shoot a film in space but being aware of the risks and difficulties of this project, he kept it “hidden” for about twenty years, until he asked Klim Shipenko for help. Even the choice of the director was not accidental as Shipenko himself worked on a film with the title Salyut-7, which tells the story of two cosmonauts who in 1985 managed to recover and put a space station back into operation. Clearly there is a big difference between reality and fiction but the dream of making a film in space was stronger than all the rest, thus leading to the birth of The Challenge.

Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Instagram, click on Manage cookies and Accept all Manage cookies



How can you make a film in space? Obviously, to be able to shoot in space, in addition to film and acting skills, there was also a need for a crash course to be able to qualify for flight. A complex training procedure that pushes people to the limits of their abilities, precisely because surviving in an environment so different from Earth is truly an experience at the limit. Klim Shipenko and Yulia Peresild had four months to prepare and to prepare all the tools necessary to be able to travel in space; clearly at this point there were many doubts because shooting in an environment never seen before and with all the unknowns of the case (such as the absence of gravity) is not the easiest thing in the world and four months are really a limited time. And in fact, shooting in space is a totally different thing: let’s think about the movements that can be done “simply” by letting the camera float. If this allows completely new movements, on the other hand it also involves attention that is not necessary on our planet. Another problem is the light: on the ISS every 40 minutes there is a sunset and immediately after dawn, so you have to perfectly mark the time of the shooting in order not to have annoying or unsuitable “light effects” for shooting. Moreover, you must also work with a small crew, to the point that the director and the actress herself had to fill multiple roles such as that of the make-up artist, the lighting man and so on.

Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Instagram, click on Manage cookies and Accept all Manage cookies



Shooting in four dimensions? One of the most interesting parts of the interview on Deadline concerns the change of perspective that is encountered: “You cannot fully understand until you go up there, because your mentality changes completely: the floor becomes the ceiling and vice versa. It’s almost a four-dimensional world up there, which gives you a lot more choice in positioning the actors […]. I realized the limitations of shooting on the ground, even for high-budget movies that can afford a lot of cable stunts. In space, I had to get my mind used to this four-dimensional reality ”. The Challenge is the first film to be shot in space but it may not be the last. In fact, recently Tom Cruise confirmed that he is working on a more than $ 200 million project involving the NASA, SpaceX and the Universal. This could be the future of cinema and, if the seventh art required it, the new normal with directors and actors who would return to explore the unexplored, as when someone had the idea that it was possible to project moving images on a white sheet.