the challenge at Lufthansa- Corriere.it restarts

Air France-KLM beats a shot in the challenge for alliances and industrial synergies of Ita Airways. The CEO of the Franco-Dutch group Benjamin Smith flew in secret to Rome in recent days to meet the president of Ita Airways Alfredo Altavilla, some representatives of the Italian government and representatives of the transalpine diplomatic delegation. what they explain to the Corriere della Sera two sources that underline how the summit between the airlines was preceded by a face to face near Amsterdam on the sidelines of a meeting between the companies belonging to the SkyTeam alliance.

The dynamics The move by Air France-KLM, the sources continue, comes on the initiative of the American Delta Air Lines and after several weeks of silence on the part of Paris. The Smith-Altavilla meeting revitalizes the chess game of the European skies and also tries to derail the negotiations already started between Lufthansa and our flag carrier in order not to lose the Italian market. The Germans have not changed their mind: for months they have argued that first we must proceed with a commercial partnership and that at the beginning it is unthinkable to enter the shareholding of Ita Airways.



The positions The Franco-Dutch-American front does not appear compact, the sources explain. KLM has some doubts about the operation, fearing the repetition of what already happened in the past with Alitalia with bankruptcy investments. Air France, on the other hand, does not want to lose market share in Italy, which could happen with an Ita Airways in the hands of the German giant. In particular, the French are aiming not to leave other spaces for Lufthansa in Northern Italy that they consider crucial for business customers: Ita Airways has inherited most of Alitalia’s slots at Milan Linate airport. The Germans, thanks also to the presence of Air Dolomiti, are able to capture a greater share of premium travelers.

The challenge on the continent Delta Air Lines the one that according to sources showed the greatest interest in Ita Airways, which took the place of Alitalia in mid-October. Not only because it believes it is necessary to be present in Mediterranean Europe, but also because it considers it dangerous to leave Italy also to Lufthansa, allowing it to build a central block – which goes from Belgium (with Brussels Airlines) to Italy (with Ita) – and after the eastern part of the Old Continent has already been taken. In the west, on the other hand, competition is complicated in particular by the presence of Iag, the holding of British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Level.

The stages According to a preliminary roadmap, Air France-KLM aims at an agreement with Ita Airways to be signed at the beginning of 2023. Among the most delicate points is the entry into the transatlantic joint venture that the French-Dutch have with Delta and the British Virgin Atlantic , the latter having taken the place of Alitalia in the new version of the pact. The joint venture is a much stronger and more profitable partnership than the alliance of the skies (such as SkyTeam, Star Alliance and Oneworld) as it concerns a few carriers that decide to share routes, revenues, costs, commercial initiatives and synergies. In the case of Air France-KLM, Delta and Virgin Atlantic, these are also equity crossings.

The ultimate goal In an interview with Courier service Altavilla explained that he would like to sign the commercial pact by the end of 2022, without saying anything about who will be the ally. The president of Ita Airways has never hidden that he is talking to several potential partners, even if the two blocks in pole position are on the one hand the Lufthansa group (which also includes Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Eurowings) and on the other Air France-KLM (with Delta). The final goal – in 2024 and 2025 – would then be to merge into one of the groups. For now, both European blocs are weighed down by the public and private loans needed to survive the pandemic. Lufthansa is currently showing itself to be the fastest in repaying public money. Which – they hope at Palazzo Chigi – could even allow it to try to become a shareholder of Ita Airways already in a couple of years.

