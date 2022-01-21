the challenge between Pioli and Allegri

The San Siro match will also be a duel between two coaches capable of changing in the race

The first leg was the classic two-sided match with the Juve protagonist in the first half and the Milan in the second half, with the final result of parity which, beyond a few episodes, was probably the most correct. Pegs And Merry they have different game concepts but there is no doubt that they know how to prepare games in the best possible way and change them when some mechanism is jammed by the opponents or by the lack of talent of some interpreter.

At the Allianz Stadium, in September, Milan tried to press the Juventus three-way setting in numerical parity and giving Saelemaekers the task of relegating to follow the high position of the opponent defensive winger (in that case Alex Sandro). Tonali was going to disturb the start of the action entrusted to Locatelli; Cuadrado’s inward movements (right winger on the trocar), Dybala’s retreats, Bentancur’s advances and Morata’s deep runs made the Juventus offensive maneuver progress in the sectors on the sides of Kessie (which this time will not be ). It is unlikely that the situation will repeat itself at San Siro. Juventus will have Cuadrado in the right defense sector and will try to take advantage of his insertions in that lane, given that in the Juventus 4-2-3-1 in front of him there will be McKennie, who will hardly remain wide but will be called to central insertions leaving the Colombian band.

Allegri, will be able to choose whether to leave Bernardeschi near the left line of the field or engage the left side defender in that role by moving the former viola in the middle space on the trocar. In any case, the natural movements of Dybala, who moves back to the right half of the field, will be fundamental for the development of the offensive actions of a Juve that will alternate moments of pressure, even high, with phases of positional defense, closing with the 4-4-2, widening McKennie on the right and joining Joya to Morata. Milan will accentuate the pressure on the start of Juventus action, even if the modalities will depend on the choice of Allegri and his staff to start the maneuver by setting three (by raising an outside or both or lowering a midfielder) or four. Pioli could attack, as has already happened, with a game organizer and two interns (moving from 4-2-3-1 to 4-3-3 in the offensive phase) putting Diaz and the other central midfielder in the half spaces on the right and to the left of the opposing trocar and with the width guaranteed by Saelemaekers and Theo Hernandez and bringing Leao to the side of the central striker, thus forcing Juventus to retreat McKennie in order not to risk one-on-one in defense. Moves and counter-moves that make this Milan-Juve even more interesting.