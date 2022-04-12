The challenge of ‘Emily in Paris’ with the character of Alfie, the third in discord

The actor Lucien Laviscount was the most outstanding signing of the second season of Emily in Paris although he had a recurring actor contract. This provisional status of the British has ended because Darren Star, the creator of the comedy, has offered him a permanent contract for the episodes of the third. Alfie, the charming executive, seduced Emily (Lily Collins) to stay. But this puts on the table the main challenge of the series and romantic comedies in general: will they dare to create a love triangle on equal terms in the series?

This is usually the Achilles heel of so-called rom-coms and series with romantic plots in general. They are fun, friendly productions that want to please the viewer and above all offer well-being. But this is often confused with an inability to create real conflict when developing plots. When a third party appears that threatens the stability of the main couple, the script strives to highlight who is the definitive man, the one who will ultimately conquer the heart of the protagonist.

In the case of Emily in Paris, Darren Star’s script took pains to convey that the man for Emily is Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), the cook neighbor she met when he was still in a relationship. Collins and Laviscount could have just as good chemistry as Collins and Bravo, and you could understand why they were supposedly falling in love, but the camera always had to focus on the American’s furtive glances at the chef, the possibility that agree to be together, submitting the entire new relationship to the memory of the previous one.

The problem is that Emily in ParisAs basic as it is (and as well as it works), it doesn’t need to be highlighted in highlighter that, despite the chemistry with Alfie, the ultimate goal of the series is to bring Emily and Gabriel together. It’s the same thing that happened in the third season of sex education with Otis (Asa Butterfield), Maeve (Emma Mackey), and that amazing Ruby (Mimi Keene): If Laurie Nunn had dared to develop the dynamic between Ruby and Otis without emphasizing Otis’ dependency on Maeve, giving them a real chance, the series would have had a much more stimulating season. It would have gone from the procedure of the third in discord to a true love triangle (or foursome if we add George Robinson’s Isaac who deserved more attention in her dynamics with Maeve).





This lack of courage so common in romantic comedy gives viewers wings who look down on the subgenre. Why should the public be treated so tactfully, preventing them from emotionally investing in other romantic candidates? Why is it assumed that you cannot process uncertainty? Why is he infantilized and not invested precisely in the unpredictable, in the feeling that Emily could end either of them? Why isn’t chemistry freely explored?

We’ve had too many wasted characters: Sarah Chalke’s Stella in how I Met Your MotherHannah Britland’s Abigail in lovesickDavid Sutcliffe’s Christopher in gilmore girlsOlivia Wilde’s Alex in CO just to mention a few and without adding to the third parties in contention in the world of cinema.

The chemistry between Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount works (and would work better without the glares at Gabriel). STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

With this I am not defending that these others had to have their happy ending with the protagonist of the work but that they exhibited fantastic chemistry and deserved to develop their dramatic arcs without the shadow that they were simple obstacles in the real plot, the good one, the one that has to be.

And, taking into account Laviscount’s power of seduction, his ability to convey how irresistible he is and that he also has a heart behind his prodigious chest, perhaps he deserves better luck than being expendable. Is it useless to wait Emily in Paris develop a more than predictable plot, that allows us to enjoy the chemistry between Emily and Alfie without Gabriel throwing foreboding looks? Of course.

It doesn’t really matter if she ends up with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) or Alfie: the important thing is that Emily’s journey can surprise, can be more organic. STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

But who does not want to imagine a television with romantic series that do not chew us up so much the drama and tell us who should eat partridges at the end. The trip would be more surprising, natural, stimulating and they would not have to give up being kind for that. We are able to process the uncertainty of Emily’s love life without having anxiety attacks. If we have survived the look with a beret and photos of croissants, we can handle everything.

