the challenge of playing Thor again ~ Daily Periodical Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth finds himself once again playing the Marvel character Thor. Let’s see what are the challenges the actor found himself facing in this new film.

When will we see Thor in action?

The fourth film in the saga with Chris Hemsworth is in preparation. Filming began in January 2021 in Australia, where Marvel has moved its headquarters and homeland of the actor. The Thor saga has achieved incredible fame, the mighty god with the hammer had left the scene with the latest Marvel movie Avengers: Endgame. Chris Hemsworth returns as his character with the latest movie Thor: Love and Thunder, which also has a stellar cast. The film should be released in theaters on May 6, 2022 after its first announcement in 2019. Expectations are very high not only with respect to the plot but above all if Chris Hemsworth will still be able to voice his character or if this has already made enough. in previous films.

Marvel moves: new home will be Sydney

Cast of the film

The new movie Thor: Love and Thunder brings with it a great return to the screen for the Marvel saga. Natalie Portman will play Jane again (Chris Hemsworth’s sweetheart). We will then see another Avengers participate in Thor’s adventure, we are talking about Chris Pratt the guardian of the galaxy. Another great actor included in the cast is Christian Bale (Gorr, the butcher of gods) and finally Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif). Indiscretions also speak of a possible participation of Matt Damon but there is no certainty about it.

Chris Hemsworth tells himself:

Chris Hemsworth in an interview with GQ Australia talked about the pressure of the new film, the high expectations and the desire to live up to and exceed them. These are the words of the actor: “There is the same level of pressure, if not even a greater rate of pressure, that comes from having to do it again Thor. For that, there is this nervous energy that is motivating us all to try to push ourselves a little further, make sure we cover all the bases and approach the scene from every angle. ” On colleague Chris Pratt, Hemsworth said: “That guy is literally impressive because of his wild spontaneity, his humor and the ideas he comes up with. It manages to be fun, stimulating and intimidating at the same time ”. We just have to wait until May 6, 2022 to see if the promises of success have been fulfilled.