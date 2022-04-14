The challenge of proximity medicine – Corriere.it

The funds provided by the NRP represent a great opportunity to bring prevention, treatment and rehabilitation closer to citizens. The success of community houses will also depend on the ability to get out of the idea that nothing can be changed because it has always been done this way.

The funding provided by the NRP is the great opportunity to relaunch Italy, with the good share also for the National Health Service (NHS). Among the choices one of the most important, together with the digitization of services and telemedicine, is the investment in health care to bring prevention, treatment and rehabilitation closer to citizens. At the center of the design is the Casa della Comunit (CdC), described in the draft of the Ministerial Decree 71 which regulates its functioning, as a physical place of reference for the community on which it stands, a place of proximity and easy identification where the community can access in order to get in touch with the health care system in order to find an answer to one’s own health need. An integrated and multidisciplinary approach is envisaged with a territorial multi-professional team and constitutes the privileged location for planning and delivering health care interventions. So far nothing new: this model has been included in decrees, plans and regulations for years. The role of people and the community is new: it is said that the community of patients not only recipients of services but an active part in enhancing the skills present within the community itself: designing new service solutions, helping to build and organize opportunities for it needs in order to improve the quality of life and the territory, placing relationships and sharing at the center of its values. Therefore the participation and co-production of local communities, associations of citizens, patients, caregivers even included in the organizational model among the mandatory criteria, like nursing care and the presence of the single access point (Pua). Never had we gone so far in identifying the role of health actor on the part of citizens. Not only that: another element of innovation is the way in which the framework of local needs is constructed, fed by information from institutional systems integrated with those of social networks, that is, from the civic associative world that provides data on the needs of citizens, with its work of listening and protection. The success of the CoC will also depend on their ability to embody these lines of action, abandoning self-referential logic or the idea that nothing can be changed because it has always been done this way. The associations will have to play a great role, which in the Covid-19 emergency have shown an increased capacity for advocacy in defense of patients. Designing services, being consulted in making choices, helping to put them into practice, giving information, monitoring their correct functioning. New roles and concrete participation finally recognized, with increased responsibilities that require continuous learning of skills. Now we need to put all this into practice in a capillary way. We cannot afford to miss a perhaps once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, as SSN and as citizens.