The challenge of resuming medical practice after two years of the pandemic

Investments in technology, virtual laboratories and other readjustments were an alternative that several universities in the country had to resort to in order to alleviate the absence of internships in a career as vital as medicine.

The long days of classes in classrooms and laboratories that María Espinoza was used to having on a daily basis, until her eighth semester of medical school at the University of Guayaquil, were suddenly suspended with the arrival of the pandemic in March 2020 .

Faced with the health emergency, Espinoza had to return to his native Babahoyo, province of Los Ríos, to receive his classes virtually for almost two years, including those subjects that are considered essentially practical.

The restrictions on mobility and admission of students to hospitals, added to the provisions of the Emergency Operations Committee (COE) national and each university, plus the fear of contagion led to their usual analysis of clinical cases being resolved through a computer.

Only in certain cases, which depended on the availability of each teacher, some other subjects could be addressed voluntarily in some private offices and clinics in Guayaquil.

With the relaxation of restrictions, since October 2021, María Espinoza has completed her internship in a health subcenter, trying to recover the time she should have dedicated to listening to and examining the patient and, together with her teacher, learning from those symptoms and signs. that are known in practice.

To face these challenges, several universities made investments to execute their own academic plans, so that their students could continue certain classes in person and others virtually.

Susana Peña, dean of the Academic Unit of Health and Welfare of the Catholic University of Cuenca, recalls that in the periods when the restrictions were eased allowing the occupation of 50 percent of the capacity, contingency plans were developed to control the number of students within the practice laboratories, limiting their presence to small groups with the consequent hiring of tutors and teachers to facilitate the process of fragmentation of courses generals.

In addition to improving technological platforms, the university cleaned up the infrastructure according to the need for distance control and ventilation of interior spaces. It increased the teaching classrooms and laboratories with their respective equipment, expanded restrooms and installed sinks, among other investments that bordered on two million dollars.

Then, with the latest provisions that allow one hundred percent face-to-face attendance, Susana Peña comments that the expectations of the students increased since they optimistically longed to resume their face-to-face classes, this also gave the academy the possibility of using all the resources that are available for professional training.

With this provision, the Universidad de Especialidades Espiritu Santo (UEES), motivated its students from the health field to voluntarily attend their classes, at its Samborondón campus. The purpose: to resume teaching and practical-experimental activities in the simulation areas and in the different laboratories in this area, which have technological equipment for the benefit of developing their professional skills.

During the pandemic, the UEES invested in teacher training and technological equipment, adapting its classrooms with digital whiteboards, audio and video cameras, to develop classes in hybrid environments, synchronizing face-to-face and virtual classrooms.

Likewise, it invested in technological programs of biochemistry, anatomy, among others, to carry out the practices and tutorials of the students of the basic units of the medical career and, in technological applications and virtual cases for the management and resolution of these in the process. of teaching-learning of the disciplinary and multidisciplinary units of the careers in the field of health.

For higher-level medical students, the university designed and carried out practical workshops with medical simulation equipment, carried out in person, to strengthen skills in the areas of pediatrics, gynecology, anesthesiology, general surgery, traumatology, critical care, and others, prior to admission to the rotating or rural internship.