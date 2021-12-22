THE CHALLENGE OF SOCIETY BEGINS TOMORROW. ROCCO UNDERSTANDS THAT WINNING IS BETTER THAN LOSING?

Tonight Fiorentina will play at the Bentegodi in Verona the last day of the championship. Yes, you read that right, not the last of the first round but the very last of the championship, at least of the championship in which the team and coach have to do it alone. Obviously this is a provocation. The viola will be regularly on the pitch at the Franchi against Udinese for the Befana and then they will go to the field of Toro, but what I mean is that from now on the responsibilities of the President and the managers to whom it has been entrusted, for the umpteenth time, the task of operating on the market.

I don’t think you are fully aware of the great opportunity that Fiorentina has at the moment, earn a season, to remedy two and a half years of notable technical errors in one fell swoop, erase the past and live a radiant present. From this point of view, the arrival of Ikone already in the first days of the new year is a great sign. The Frenchman is a player who represents the prototype of the purple goal: strong but not yet top player, young but with international experience, with quality but with ample room for improvement, offensive but flexible winger and able to guarantee new tactical solutions in Italian.

The guidelines are easily traceable, for January and June what Fiorentina must do is clear and no one asks Commisso to faint beyond the lawful. But even before the market, the basic condition from which everything must start is required: the President must have understood that winning is better than losing. It seems trivial, unfortunately in Florence it is not at all. Indeed, it is the crux of everything. I hope the President has really tasted the joy and thrill of this first part of the season and dissociated himself with the facts from the rampant Vabbenism in the land of Struzzoland. If so he will be at Fiorentina the meritocracy will really start to apply and mistakes like those made in the past will no longer be tolerated.

In this regard, I find it very embarrassing that the main occupation of most of the Florentine media is that of rehabilitating Barone and Prade, without understanding that the purple managers cannot be rehabilitated by the magic of Italiano and his boys but will be able to effectively redeem themselves using the best of them. the resources provided by the owner. Trust is not anticipated, it is earned. For this reason, as well as on arrivals, I would like this time there to be speed and clarity on contracts and redemptions. For example, the ransom of Torreira is mandatory, decide on Dragowski and Milenkovic also, a midfielder who gives breath to Bonaventure mashed potato.

In June it will be necessary to recreate the backbone of this group. The center forward who will replace Vlahovic, a great midfielder and an extraordinary central defensive. The constant references to the wonderful liquidity index make us think with optimism that Fiorentina has neither limits nor constraints and for this dream Bremer, Zakharia and Nunez while in reality I await the moves of our heroes to make the most of the many money that presumably Rocco will put on the table.

Finally, the institutional aspect. The battle that Commisso seems to want to wage against the system is laudable but to fight it I invite him to reflect on the most suitable weapons to use. Arguing with Agnelli, arguing with Cairo, arguing with Marotta, joining the big group that votes in favor of the Salernitana waiver speaks to the belly of the fan but probably going beyond simple populism and building alliances and strategies with greater diplomacy would help more.

Also in light of the fact that the wind is very favorable. The wave that Commisso also helped to trigger is bearing its first fruits. The FIGC President Gravina seems inflexible, in spite of the League, in not wanting to grant exceptions to Lotito’s second team. FIFA President Infantino has announced that he wants to institutionalize a cap on the commissions of agents. The investigation by the Guardia di Finanza continues and expands. Signs that Fiorentina should welcome with joy and hope.

Merry Christmas to all the purple world, including residents of Struzzoland to whom I particularly wish to get their heads out of the sand and experience the thrill of being ambitious.