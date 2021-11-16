“The challenge of the stock market fascinates me” – Corriere.it

At the helm of Illycaffé comes Cristina Scocchia, 47, who at the end of the year will leave her position as managing director of Kiko, to bring the coffee group to the stock exchange. In Kiko, a cosmetics company of the Percassi group, the manager had arrived in July 2017, with the task of restructuring it and bringing it back to growth.

Ebitda doubled Mission accomplished in just over 2 years, with the doubling of Ebitda celebrated during the board of directors on February 14, 2020. But a few days later the pandemic broke out, forcing the Bergamo group to close 99% of its stores. “It’s been months of trouble, but we haven’t fired anyone. And in the last 4 months we have returned to growth by 20% on 2019 », says Scocchia.



“Airplane pilot” It is now ready for a new adventure: listing Illycaffé, where from January 2022 it will take over from Massimiliano Pogliani, the first CEO outside the Trieste family. Married to a heart surgeon who works in Lugano and mother of a 12-year-old son, Scocchia knows Illycaffè well, she has been on the board for 2 years: «It is a beautiful company, I like its history and its business culture. What fascinates me about this new challenge, in addition to the value of the brand and the international dimension, is the potential listing. L’Oréal gave me a great opportunity, but I was the CEO of a branch, not the real head of the company. With Kiko I had the opportunity to be a pilot, even if “the plane” was smaller (than the French group): Percassi has always trusted me, I will always be grateful to him “.

The ambition to continue growing Now it’s time to say goodbye: «I’m leaving because we have achieved the desired results. This change allows me to continue to grow », admits the Bocconi manager, who started her career in P&G at the end of« an exciting day », greeted by« a mountain of affection ».

