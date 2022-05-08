The challenge that Mohamed Salah proposed to Real Madrid

“Best footballer of all time?” is what they said directly to David Alaba, in a dynamic that he played for several years for SVT Sport.

And the current Real Madrid footballer, who is the current captain of the Austrian national team, did not stay with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Pelé, Diego Armando Maradona or Johan Cruyff.

The former Bayern Munich player, who won two hat-tricks at club level, has admitted he is one of those who believe the best footballer to ever exist is Ronaldo de Assis Moreira.

That’s right, for the Madrid centre-back, the greatest of them all is Ronaldinho. “The best footballer of all time? Ronaldinho»replied the double champion of the UEFA Champions League, in comments collected (2018) by the official media of SVT Sport.

The only player in history to have won the World Cup, the European Cup, the Copa Libertadores, the Copa América, the Confederations Cup and the Ballon d’Or? Ronaldinho.

Regardless of any opinion or if one thinks that he missed more years at the top to fully enter the conversation of the greatest player of all time, there is no doubt that the Brazilian magician has a very special legacy. in the game. And the praise that Alaba has dedicated to him is another damning proof of this.