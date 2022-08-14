“The challenge: that reestablishing relations with Venezuela is not just for the photo”: former Foreign Minister Holguín

María Ángela Holguín, Foreign Minister of Colombia during the government of Juan Manuel Santos. Photo: AP – Michael Sohn

Have the announcements and approaches of the government of President Petro regarding the relationship with Venezuela seemed correct to you?

The relationship with Venezuela It undoubtedly requires a change with respect to the last four years, which must be done with rigor, preparation and care. During the campaign, the president Petro He said that the bridges should be opened and the consulates that were closed since 2019 should be reopened, the year in which Colombians living in Venezuela were adrift without attention from the national government. All the candidates shared this position.

He also mentioned the reestablishment of trade relations, an equally important fact for Colombia and especially for the border, which is experiencing unprecedented chaos: the point is whether it is going to recognize the government of President Maduro without any considerations regarding democracy in Venezuela. I hope they are not unaware that a fruitful relationship requires true democracy in the neighboring country.

One might think that reestablishing relations and opening the border is simple, but what conditions are needed? What previous discussions? What security conditions and guarantees of public order for a meeting between the presidents? It is even said that even the infrastructure of the border bridges would have to be tested…

I don’t think it’s easy. The first thing to be clear about is that relations are reestablished based on trust, with a previously agreed roadmap and a serious commitment to comply with it. the ambassadors Felix Plasencia Y Armando Benedetti They will have the responsibility and the challenge of implementing this roadmap.

The meeting of presidents should take place after a previous work of the foreign ministries, and thus begin a new chapter from the public presentation of the roadmap with the specific agreements. What the presidents achieve is a commitment from all the actors in a serious and transcendental plan for the two countries. President Petro has the great challenge of showing that the restoration of relations is not for the photograph of a meeting, but to achieve changes that produce positive effects on the quality of life of citizens, especially those on the border.

What do you think of the reestablishment of military relations between the two countries, an intention that Venezuela was quick to announce? What would be the most immediate or most important benefits or effects?

Relations between Armed Forces are part of bilateral relations and obviously part of that roadmap. The reestablishment of military relations is the most important, due to the need to fight firmly against the groups that commit crimes in the border area, groups that practically took over the border. It is urgent to achieve cooperation between the two armed forces and to coordinate the recovery of the area. Since the beginning of the government of Hugo Chávez, relations between the military have become more difficult and meetings less frequent; if it is possible for them to work in coordination today, it would be very positive.

Do you think that Maduro can be a key actor for the Petro government to achieve the objectives it has set for itself in terms of “total peace”, dialogues with the ELN, attention to migration, energy transition and other fronts?

I believe that Venezuela is an important actor in a possible dialogue with the The n. A negotiation implies security on the border and if Venezuela has that desire for peace, as it has in the past, it will provide the security that the negotiations require. There must, of course, be a real commitment from the government of Nicholas Maduro to end crime on the border, so that the two countries work for border development that benefits the security of both countries.

On the migration issue, I think it would be positive if the two countries agree on a return plan for those Venezuelans who want to return and need support from the Venezuelan government and collaboration from the Government of Colombia to facilitate their displacement from distant places where they are.

How do you see Venezuela today?

Without a doubt very different from 2019. They have managed to survive despite the sanctions. The liberalization of prices and the exchange rate has reduced inflation, stimulated imports and improved trade. The remittances, which for this year could reach US$3,000 million, have helped improve the economy, as resources reach homes, alleviating the situation of Venezuelans. China, Russia and Iran have become an important investment alternative in Venezuela. The agreement with the United States to produce oil will help Venezuela a lot; Surely, it will be the first step to return to having foreign investment with legislation that ensures respect for investment. The rise in the price of oil and the possibilities to improve production have also helped to improve the country’s economic outlook. In addition, the world energy crisis, in a country with reserves like Venezuela, is the great opportunity.

As for the opposition, the interim government has weakened, has lost influence and the population feels apathy towards politics and politicians, which makes for a complex panorama with a view to 2024. Although the situation may be better in economic terms, it is not in terms of respect for the rights of citizens and respect for the division of powers, with more than five million people expelled, which is, together with Syria, the largest humanitarian crisis in the world. Venezuela must chart a path to return to democracy and I hope that Colombia will play a role in this democratic path.

What successes and failures did you see in the government of Iván Duque with respect to Venezuela and the Venezuelan population? What lessons can this experience leave for the management of Gustavo Petro?

I believe that the policy of the “diplomatic siege” that Iván Duque imposed on the relationship with Venezuela did not bring anything positive to Colombia nor did it succeed in weakening the Maduro regime. Duque totally underestimated the resistance of the Maduro regime. Leaving Colombians abandoned in Venezuela without consular attention was extreme and totally unnecessary. I think that for the border and its cities, especially for Cúcuta, it was terrible because what it achieved was to further deteriorate the economy of the city; the informality that exists in Cúcuta is terrifying.

On the migratory issue, the success was to give continuity to the Special Permanence Permit and expand its coverage. He changed the name, but in essence it is exactly the same.

