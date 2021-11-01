The challenge to Tim on the state cloud, Fastweb in the running with Engineering

The number of consortiums for the national cloud rises to three. Fastweb and Engineering presented a joint proposal to the Ministry for Digital Transition to create and manage the National Strategic Pole, the infrastructure destined to host strategic data and services of the public administration in the cloud. The two companies have defined a proposal that combines their respective experiences, strategic assets, technological and business skills. In the event of an award, Fastweb and Engineering envisage the establishment of a newco which would be responsible for the creation and management of the national strategic hub according to a public-private partnership model. This is a proposal of an “ecosystemic nature and consistent with the major initiatives promoted in Europe for the development of the Cloud to protect the sovereignty of data which, thanks to the use of methodologies, guidelines, and technological solutions, is able to satisfy the security, resilience, reliability and scalability requirements envisaged by the Italy Cloud Strategy ”, explain the two companies in a note. For the creation of the national cloud, the proposals of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (through the subsidiary Cdp Equity), Leonardo, Sogei and Tim and that of Almaviva and Aruba are already in place. In the case of the first proposal, in the event of an award, the companies envisage the establishment of a newco with a 20% stake held by Cdp, 25% by Leonardo, 10% by Sogei and 45% by Tim. Furthermore, the proposal of Almaviva and Aruba grants the Ministry the right to acquire a stake, even by majority, in the capital of the project company that will be established in the event of the award of the contract. In recent months, the Italia Cloud Consortium, or six Italian companies (Seeweb, Eth, Netalia, Infordata, Sourcesense, Babyloncloud) had also presented an expression of interest.