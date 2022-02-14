“The challenges with the small teams will decide the championship”

In Maracana, in the afternoon of TMW Radio, the time has come for the director Mario Sconcerti.





Does VAR distort reality? Should the referee decide independently? Has the VAR worsened the arbitrage?

“The VAR was born because it distrusts the referee. For me the referee’s decision is fine, it doesn’t work because we who receive any decision discuss it according to our support. Nobody can think of a perfect being, you have to accept the mistakes and accept that they are not made on purpose against your team. Players can make technical mistakes, so can the referees. “





Does it give me a reason for Milan, Inter and Napoli why they can manage to win the Scudetto?

“They are equivalent. Inter and Milan have changed. Inter have made 5 points less than last year at this point, albeit with one game less. Milan have two points more, Napoli have 9 more. In this one. week the reference team fell. Inter canceled the reference it had become in a week. I am convinced that they will win anyway, but I have some doubts. Because Milan has grown, they have had problems with injuries and as soon as various elements returned, he went back to winning. There is a great balance in the lead, there are only Juve-Inter and Napoli-Milan left, all the rest are affordable matches. It will be a championship decided by the second lines. “