The challenging project that Emily Blunt will face

Emily Blunt She is one of the great Hollywood actresses, who despite the fact that her name is not as popular as it happens with other women in the cinema, has to her credit great successes and above all very good performances.

Winner of the Golden Globe for her role in the miniseries La hija de Gideon, and with more than ten awards to her credit, the actress has just confirmed what her new project is and it generated many expectations.

Emily Blunt will be part of the new film by the director of Harry Potter Y fantastic animals, David Yachts. Far from the fantastic world that characterizes it, the filmmaker added the British actress to Pain Hustlers.

The thriller will tell the story of a woman who makes a huge success for a pharmaceutical company but suddenly finds herself in the middle of a huge criminal conspiracy. The script will be written by Wells Tower.

Related news

The Hollywood Reporter in its article announcing the new production of blunt He told more details about the tape. There she makes sure: “A high school dropout who gets a job at a bankrupt pharmaceutical company in a Florida mall. She catapults the company to the top and finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.”

There are a few months left for the production to finish confirming its full cast, but it is known that filming is scheduled for the end of August. It’s a few months to see Emily Blunt in this new challenge but there are many expectations about it.