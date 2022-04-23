The challenging warning of Ten Hang, the new manager of United, to Cristiano Ronaldo and company: “It doesn’t matter who it is…”

2022-04-22

The one who will be the new coach of the Man Utd from next season, the Dutch Erik Ten Haghas made things clear regarding what his stay in Old Trafford: will impose a heavy hand.

The for now strategist of the Ajax granted an interview to a local media where he asked if he was prepared to deal with high-ranking stars, and they gave as an example the character of Cristiano Ronaldoto which he replied.

“I think so, but I’ll still be myself on that too. I will not change my point of view at work, ”he replied, adding a forceful statement.