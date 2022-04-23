The challenging warning of Ten Hang, the new manager of United, to Cristiano Ronaldo and company: “It doesn’t matter who it is…”
The one who will be the new coach of the Man Utd from next season, the Dutch Erik Ten Haghas made things clear regarding what his stay in Old Trafford: will impose a heavy hand.
The for now strategist of the Ajax granted an interview to a local media where he asked if he was prepared to deal with high-ranking stars, and they gave as an example the character of Cristiano Ronaldoto which he replied.
“I think so, but I’ll still be myself on that too. I will not change my point of view at work, ”he replied, adding a forceful statement.
“The material always determines how you play, but I indicate the requirements that come with it and the standards. I say who has what task and who does not fulfill it, I will tell you directly, regardless of who it is. I make no concessions in that sense,” he said. Have a Hag.
The former second hand of Pep Guardiola in it Bayern Munich He has the best winning percentage in the eredivisie where he reigned with a wide difference with a showy Ajax from Amsterdam.
“I establish in advance the requirements of how I want to work”, were the words of Erikwho will command the Red Devils from the end of the current season where they fight to enter positions of Champions League.
His contract was signed until 2025 with the option to extend it for one more year. It will be at least the next campaign in which he would be the coach of Christianwhose link with the United ends in June 2023.