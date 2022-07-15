The champion of The 8 Steps went viral for his resemblance to Mike from Stranger Things

Gaston reached the final and competed with Malenean 18-year-old girl who is studying CBC to enter economics at the UBAand to whom some user, also playing the theme of similarities, was encouraged to compare it with Jennifer Lawrence.

Gastón won a million pesos on the show, but it went viral for his supposed resemblance to Finn Wolfhard, "Mike" in Stranger Things.

The finalist had an irregular performance in the final leg of the competition as all her answers were incorrect. Thus, Gaston was imposed for a difference of three green lights and he became the owner of the million.

Gaston or Mike from Stranger Things?

Gaston confirmed that he will return to the televised program on channel 13 to fight for another million: “I’m going back,” he assured the driver Guido Kaczka.

The images of the champion of the 8 steps They went viral after a tweeter raised their resemblance to Mikeof Stranger Things, character played by actor Finn Wolfhard. Although another user found another similar one: Brandon Starks (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) of the series game of Thrones.

Beyond the bad moment that humanity is going through with a lack of values ​​and contempt for the other, there are still some people who have noble feelings and end up setting the example despite everything, like what happened days ago in a television program. The episode took place in “The 8 Steps of the Million”where a participant won the prize awarded by the Guido Kaczka, but decided to give his place to his competitor, Noelia Ozuna, going through a delicate economic situation.

The truth is that currently, Noelia is a cartonera and until a couple of years ago, she was dedicated to caring for the elderly, but in August 2020 she and her husband lost their jobs. Without the economic income from work, they lost their house and had to go live with her cousin Berenice.



Later, they were able to build a small wooden shack on the land that her relative lent her and today, the woman lives in the town of Merlo with her husband Daniel and their children. Madeline and John. He also does training on gender violence and stated that his dream is to “give his children a fixed roof.”

Solidarity above all

Moved by the hard life story of his opponent in the final, the winner of the game show was honest: “The truth is that I had a great time, but I want to give her the place (for Noelia). I give it to her because I I really liked your story.”

And later, the winner continued saying that “the strength you have and everything you do for your children. I always say that my son makes me want to be a better person every day. This is what I could, son. So I let him the place to her.”

Noelia thanked the gesture and the panelists melted into applause moved by such a gesture of greatness and solidarity. “Are you coming back for the 2 million?” Guido asked about the ending, to which the woman answered affirmatively.